The pope asks that mothers-in-law be treated better, but that they do not criticize

Pope Francis today asked that mothers-in-law are treated better and he urged them not to criticize, “be careful with your tongue“, in a new catechesis dedicated to the elderly, during the general audience held in Saint Peter’s Square.

Francis today held a new audience in San Pedro before several thousand faithful whom he greeted from the popemobile during a tour between the various sectors of the square and appeared with visible problems when walking due to his knee problems, which they have forced to suspend some acts in their agenda.

In his catechesis, the pope explained that there are “commonplaces about family ties created by marriage, especially between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law” and asked to overcome “the most common prejudices“.

“Today the mother-in-law is a mythical character, I’m not saying that we think they are the devil, but they are always said to be bad. But they are the mother of your husband, of your wife,” she recalled.

And he explained that “they are also mothers, they are older and one of the most beautiful things for grandmothers is to see their grandchildren. It is true that sometimes they are a little special, but they have given everything. At least make them happy, let them carry his old age with happiness.

And to the mothers-in-law he exhorted them: “To you, mothers-in-law, I say: be careful with your tongues. It is one of the sins of mothers-in-law, the tongue.”

He also explained that “youth proves capable of giving new enthusiasm to mature age” and that “old age discovers itself capable of reopening the future for wounded youth” and in response to this he insisted on the importance of “an alliance of generations “.