The pope assures that he has no intention of resigning and, if he does, he will remain as “bishop emeritus in Rome”

Pope Francis has assured that, at this time, he has no “intent to resign” to the pontificate, as his predecessor, Benedict XVI, did in 2013, but he has specified that, if he does so, he will remain as “bishop emeritus in Rome”.

“I have no intention of resigning, not at the moment,” Francis said in an interview with the ViX television streaming channel Televisa Univision, published by Vatican News.

In any case, he specified that, if one day he had to resign, he would remain as “bishop emeritus of Rome” and perhaps go to St. John Lateran, but not would return to live in his native country, Argentina.

Francisco pays particular attention to his state of health and the rumors that, in recent weeks, have pointed to a possible resigns from the Petrine ministry. “At this moment I don’t feel that the Lord is asking me, if I felt that he was asking me, yes”, the Pontiff clarified, while describing it as “coincidence” that he went to L’Aquila, where Celestine V is buried, during the next Consistory, at the end of August.

On the state of his knee, the pope has stressed that, although he feels “limited”, he is “improving”. However, he added that the trip to the Congo “certainly” could not have been done because he did not have the strength.

Regarding the possibility of regulating the figure of the pope emeritus, Francis has pointed out that “the same history will help to better regulate” this figure. “The first experience was very good,” he indicated, because Benedict XVI “is a holy and discreet man.” For the future, however, he believes “it is convenient to define things better or explain them better.”

The Pope recalls that, before the Conclave, he had already prepared his retirement as Archbishop Emeritus of Buenos Aires and wanted to “go to confession now visit the sick. This would have been his “apostolate of his,” being “at the service of the people where you can,” a job he would like to do even if he resigned.

In the interview, the pope addresses other current issues such as the war in Ukraine, emphasizing that it is essential for him to speak “of the country under attack and not of the aggressors.” He has also confirmed his intention to meet Russian Patriarch Kirill in September, at the event interfaith to be held in Kazakhstan.

In addition, he has expressed his condemnation against abortion “on the basis of scientific data” and, regarding the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States, the pope has pointed out that there is a polarization in the country and has advised pastors to take care of the pastoral dimension, because otherwise a political problem is created.

Specifically, asked about how to behave in the case of a Catholic who supports abortion, the pope has left it “to his conscience.” “That he speak with his bishop, with his pastor, with his parish priest about this inconsistency,” he specified.

On the other hand, the pope has shown his love for the Cuban people and by the bishops of the country and has affirmed that he maintains a human relationship with former President Raúl Castro, expressing his satisfaction with the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Cuba and the United States during the Obama presidency.

Regarding sexual abuse, Francisco has assured the “will” of the Catholic Church to “move forward” and no longer be an “accomplice” in the crimes of pederasty. “The pot has been uncovered, today the Church has become more aware,” he assured.