The Pope beats the Curia, as per tradition

As has become tradition, Pope Francis “beats” the Curia, accusing the danger of clericalism and pointing out the way: participation, communion and mission. Not a Church that closes in on itself, but that is “out of itself”. Important changes at the top have also been formalized: Turkson is no longer prefect for integral human development.

Now inevitable as “An armchair for two” broadcast on Italia 1 on Christmas Eve, Pope Francis’ ‘stick’ has arrived at the Curia in the traditional speech for Christmas greetings.

If we were to summarize the papal words yesterday, we could say that the disease is clericalism, while the medicine lies in synodality. “The Curia, let us not forget, is not only a logistical and bureaucratic tool for the needs of the universal Church – said Bergoglio – but it is the first body called to bear witness, and precisely for this reason it acquires more and more authority and efficacy when it personally takes on the challenges of the synodal conversion to which it too is called “. How to go down this path? The three key words indicated by the Pontiff are participation, communion and mission. Regarding the first, Francis affirmed that “it would be important” if “everyone felt involved, co-responsible for the work without living the only depersonalizing experience of the execution of a program established by someone else” declaring himself “impressed” when in the Curia he encounters “creativity “because” it manifests itself above all where space is left and there is space for everyone, even to those who hierarchically seem to occupy a marginal place “.

In exhorting to communion, the Pope asked his collaborators to put Christ back at the center and “not this party or that other, that opinion or that other”. «The complicity – he continued – creates divisions, creates factions, creates enemies; collaboration requires the greatness of accepting one’s partiality and openness to teamwork, even with those who do not think like us ». The mission, on the other hand, is that of “a Church on the move out of itself” which in this way “saves us from turning in on ourselves”, with the risk of ending up as one who “looks from above and from afar, rejects prophecy of his brothers, he disqualifies those who ask him questions, continually brings out the mistakes of others and is obsessed with appearances ».

In his greeting speech, Bergoglio reiterated his conception of “roots” and “Tradition”: therefore, not a cult of the past, but “an interior gesture through which we constantly bring back to the heart what preceded us, what has crossed our history, what has brought us here”. Faced with a Curia now almost entirely designed in his image and likeness after more than eight years of pontificate, the Pontiff has returned to warn against the temptations he approaches to that particular environment: pride, spiritual worldliness, clericalism, the lack of transparency, favoritism, obsession with appearance and chatter.

Also yesterday, in the meantime, a change at the top became official of a central dicastery in the Bergoglian pontificate: Peter Turkson will no longer be Prefect at the service of integral human development. After the rumors last week, a tweet from the Ghanaian cardinal (in which he claimed to have resigned his mandate for the ‘physiological’ expiration of five years as head of the dicastery) seemed to have reopened the game. Then there was the audience in Santa Marta on Monday 20 December (nine days after the previous one) and Turkson’s statements during a presentation in which he repeated that his future was in the hands of the Holy Father. Yesterday, however, the official status: he will be temporarily replaced by the Jesuit Cardinal Michael Czerny, who is replaced ad interim as secretary by Sister Alessandra Smerilli.

In the tweet and in the statements at the presentation of the 55th message for the Day of Peace, Turkson had wanted to imply that his step backwards was part of the curial routine after five years. Yet the one made official yesterday is not only the replacement of a prefect, because the superiors of the Dicastery who until now had supported him are also packing their bags. One hypothesis is that there is disappointment for the work carried out up to now by an organization born from the merger of four Pontifical Councils and competent on matters that are particularly dear to Francis. Or the reason is another. In any case, with his public words after the rumor of his removal had begun to circulate, the Ghanaian cardinal made it clear that the decision on his future was solely and exclusively the Pope’s, not his.