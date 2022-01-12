The Pope burns cancel culture

In front of the ambassadors accredited to the Holy See, in the usual speech to the Diplomatic Corps at the beginning of the year, the Pope yesterday morning spoke of migration and the environment, of Libya and Lebanon, of Iraq and Cyprus, of Ukraine and the Balkans, of Syria and the Holy Land. He didn’t say a word about China, although – given the winds of war blowing between Hong Kong and Taiwan – the material to draw on would certainly not be lacking. Nothing, not a word more, not even referring to the historic (albeit provisional) agreement relating to the appointment of bishops. To remain in the annals, however, will be the explicit condemnation of the cancel culture. Francesco had never used this expression, which has now entered the public debate between a statue removed because it was dedicated to a nineteenth-century slave general and the demolition of monuments to Christopher Columbus as guilty of having propitiated the annihilation of primitive local civilizations. While in Italy there are those who have time to use to count the seventy or more statues of the Prato della Valle Padovano and have the same time to realize that a woman is missing – even the immunologist Antonella Viola felt compelled to add her voice to the politically correct choral indignation – Francis said that “a single thought is being elaborated, forced to deny history, or worse still to rewrite it on the basis of contemporary categories, while every historical situation must be interpreted according to the hermeneutics of the time”. To be more explicit, if possible, the Pope has made it clear that the cancel culture “is a form of ideological colonization that leaves no room for freedom of expression“; a colonization “that invades many areas and public institutions”. “In the name of the protection of diversity, we end up by erasing the sense of every identity, with the risk of silencing the positions that defend a respectful and balanced idea of ​​the various sensitivities”.

