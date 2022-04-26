The Pope: “Evil is everywhere, in all States, perhaps even in the Vatican”

The Pope has assured that at this moment “evil” is spreading throughout all States, perhaps “even in the Vatican” while he has denounced a world that “boasts” of having “abolished slavery” when it is not.

“Before, there was a custom of dividing humanity into good guys and bad guys: ‘This country is good…’ – ‘But it makes bombs!’ – ‘No, it’s good’ – ‘And this one is bad…’. No, today evil has permeated the whole world and in all countries there are good and bad. Evil, today, is everywhere , in all states. Perhaps even in the Vatican”, assured the Pontiff.

Francisco has made these statements in an audience with the participants of a Congress in the Vatican on persecuted Christians that is being held this Monday and Tuesday and in which two Spanish journalists will intervene, Fernando Haro, from the COPE network, and Pablo Díez, correspondent in ABC’s China.

Haro will make a presentation entitled ‘Persecuted. That is, free from the beauty of the Christian event’ and Diez, for his part, will give a lecture on persecuted Christians in China.

The Pope thanked the Order of the Holy Trinity (Trinitarians) for their work, and, specifically, the organization ‘Trinitarian International Solidarity’ (SIT), which has organized this congress because it precisely deals with people who suffer persecution or discrimination in the world. “Even in our time, which boasts of having abolished slavery, in reality there are many, too many men and women, including children, reduced to living in inhuman conditions, enslaved,” he lamented.

Thus, it has revealed that “religious freedom is violated, sometimes trampled on in many places and in various ways, some crude and obvious, others subtle and hidden.”