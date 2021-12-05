The Pope: God inhabits our existential deserts, life flourishes if we convert

During the Eucharistic celebration in Athens, in the “Megaron Concert Hall”, Francis indicates a place, the desert, and a time, that of conversion, to grasp the presence of God in the history of peoples and in the life of every man. grace of believing – the Pontiff affirms – that with God things change, that He heals our fears, heals our wounds, transforms arid places into springs of water “

Amedeo Lomonaco – Vatican City

After visiting refugees on the island of Lesbos, Francis’ second day in Greece continues in Athens. During the Holy Mass in the “Megaron Concert Hall, considered national cultural heritage, contemporary phonetic sounds intertwine with ancient words which, along centuries of history, have accompanied the proclamation of the Gospel in Greece, Europe and beyond the Mediterranean basin. Cultures stretched between East and West are reflected in the Eucharistic celebration in Latin and in the prayers of the faithful in Greek, Armenian and English. In Athens and Greece, from where Christianity spread throughout the European continent, Pope Francis focuses his homily on the two key words of the Gospel of this second Sunday of Advent: the desert and conversion. (Listen to the report with the Pope’s voice)









The desert and conversion are the words at the center of the Pope’s homily in Athens.

Desert

In the “Megaron Concert Hall”, where 2000 faithful participate in the Eucharistic celebration in the main hall and two adjacent ones, the words of the Pope resound. The Pontiff recalls that, before referring to the desert, the Evangelist Luke mentions great personalities of the time, including the emperor Tiberius Caesar, the governor Pontius Pilate, King Herod and other “political leaders” of the time. The Word of God is not addressed to them, as one would expect, “but to John, son of Zechariah, in the desert”. “From the lines of the Gospel – Francis affirms – a subtle irony emerges: from the upper floors where the holders of power live, one suddenly passes to the desert, to an unknown and lonely man”.

God surprises, his choices surprise: they do not fall within human predictions, they do not follow the power and greatness that man usually associates with him. The Lord prefers smallness and humility. Redemption does not begin in Jerusalem, Athens or Rome, but in the desert. This paradoxical strategy gives us a very beautiful message: having authority, being cultured and famous is not a guarantee to please God; indeed, it could lead to pride and to reject it. Instead, it is necessary to be poor inside, as poor is the desert.

God visits us in difficult situations

Remaining on the “desert paradox”, the Pope emphasizes that John, the Forerunner of Jesus, does not preach “in beautiful places, where there are so many people, where there is visibility”. Instead, he preaches in the desert, in the place of aridity: “in that empty space that stretches as far as the eye can see and where there is almost no life – says the Pontiff – the glory of the Lord is revealed, who changes the desert into a lake, the arid land in springs of water “.

Here is another heartening message: God, now as then, turns his gaze where sadness and loneliness dominate. We can experience it in life: He often fails to reach us while we are amidst the applause and think only of ourselves; he succeeds above all in the hours of testing. He visits us in difficult situations, in our voids that leave room for him, in our existential deserts.

Don’t be afraid of dryness

God’s gaze caresses man and peoples in moments of trial, when one has “the impression of being in a desert”. “And here it is precisely there – the Pope explains – that the Lord makes himself present, who is often not welcomed by those who feel successful, but by those who feel they cannot succeed”. “And it comes with words of closeness, compassion and tenderness”.

The Lord comes to free us and give us life again in situations that seem irredeemable, with no way out: there he comes. There is therefore no place that God does not want to visit. And today we can only feel joy in seeing him choose the desert, to reach us in our littleness that he loves and in our dryness that he wants to quench our thirst! So, dear ones, do not fear littleness, because the question is not to be small and few, but to open up to God and to others. And do not even fear dryness, because God does not fear them, who comes there to visit us!















Holy Mass in the “Megaron Concert Hall” in Athens (5-12-2021)

Conversion

The other word on which Pope Francis dwells in his homily is an “uncomfortable” issue. It is about conversion. “As the desert is not the first place we would like to go”. “The invitation to conversion is certainly not the first proposal we would like to hear”.

Talking about conversion can arouse sadness; it seems difficult to reconcile with the Gospel of joy. But this happens when conversion is reduced to a moral effort, as if it were only a fruit of our commitment. The problem is right here, in basing everything on our strength. This is wrong! Here spiritual sadness and frustration also lurk: we would like to convert, be better, overcome our defects, change, but we feel we are not fully capable and, despite the good will, we always fall back.

Think beyond

The Pope then draws a parallel between our frustrations and what the apostle of the peoples felt: “We have the same experience of St. Paul who, precisely from these lands, wrote: ‘In me there is the desire for good, but not the ability to implement it; in fact I do not do the good that I want, but the evil that I do not want ‘(Rm 7.18-19) “. Francis therefore poses a question that challenges people of all times and latitudes: “If therefore, alone, we do not have the capacity to do the good we would like, what does it mean that we must convert?”

Your beautiful language, Greek, can help us with the etymology of the evangelical verb “to convert”, metanoéin. It is composed of the preposition metá, which here means beyond, and the verb noéin, which means to think. To convert is then to think beyond, that is to go beyond the usual way of thinking, beyond our usual mental schemes. I am thinking precisely of the schemes that reduce everything to our self, to our claim to self-sufficiency. Or to those closed by the rigidity and fear that paralyze, by the temptation of “it has always been done this way”, by the idea that the deserts of life are places of death and not of the presence of God.

God is our beyond

“In exhorting us to conversion – observes the Pope – John invites us to go further and not stop here; to go beyond what our instincts tell us and our thoughts photograph, because reality is greater “. “It is bigger – he adds off the cuff – than our instincts, our thoughts”.

The reality is that God is greater. Converting, then, means not listening to what destroys hope, to those who repeat that nothing will ever change in life – the pessimists of all time. It is refusing to believe that we are destined to sink into the quicksand of mediocrity. It is not surrendering to inner ghosts, which appear above all in moments of trial to discourage us and tell us that we will not make it, that everything is wrong and that becoming holy is not for us. It is not like that, because there is God. We must trust Him, because He is our beyond, our strength. Everything changes if the first place is left to him. Here is the conversion: our open door is enough for the Lord to enter and do wonders, just as a desert and John’s words were enough for him to come into the world. He doesn’t ask for more.

We ask for the grace of hope

The last words of Pope Francis in the homily delivered in the Megaron Concert Hall are “prayers” to be written in one’s heart:

We ask for the grace to believe that with God things change, that He heals our fears, heals our wounds, transforms arid places into springs of water. We ask for the grace of hope. Because it is hope that revives faith and rekindles charity. Because it is hopeful that the deserts of the world are thirsty today. And while this meeting of ours renews us in the hope and joy of Jesus, and I rejoice in being with you, we ask our Mother, the All-Holy, to help us to be, like her, witnesses of hope, sowers of joy around us – hope, brothers and sisters, never disappoints, never disappoints -. Not only when we are happy and we are together, but every day, in the deserts we inhabit. Because it is there that, with the grace of God, our life is called to convert. There, in the many deserts of our interior or of the environment, there life is called to flourish. May the Lord give us the grace and courage to welcome this truth.

Francis’s greeting: “Tomorrow I will leave Greece, but not you”

At the end of the Mass, Pope Francis expresses his gratitude for the welcome received. And he uses a simple Greek word that is linked to the source of the life of the Church: “Thank you from the heart! Efcharistó! [Grazie!]”, The Pontiff affirms, recalling that from the Hellenic language“ this word has come for the whole Church which summarizes the gift of Christ: Eucharist ”. “And so for us Christians, thanksgiving is inscribed in the heart of faith and life. May the Holy Spirit make of our whole being and act a Eucharist, a thanksgiving to God and a gift of love to the brothers ”. Finally Francis adds these words to his greeting: “Tomorrow I will leave Greece, but I will not leave you! I will carry you with me, in memory and in prayer. And you too, please, continue to pray for me ”. The Pope’s second day in Greece ends tonight with the courtesy visit of His Beatitude Ieronymos II to the Pope in the apostolic nunciature. The Pontiff and the primate of the Greek Orthodox Church have already met, on 4 December, in the Orthodox archbishopric.

The “thank you” of the archbishop of Athens

At the end of the Mass, the archbishop of Athens, Monsignor Theodoros Kontidis, thanked Pope Francis: “His presence – he said – makes us feel and recognize that we are united with the universal Church as a body in Christ, with the faithful of every part of the world. This happens in every Mass, but today we live it in a special way, because we see in her the unity and universality of the Church ”. “We sincerely thank you, Your Holiness, for having come to us. We thank you for celebrating Holy Mass together. We thank you for everything you do for the Church in the world and for your teaching which encourages us to follow the way of Jesus ”.