The Pope in the Lesvos camp: “Closures and nationalisms lead to disaster” – Politics

“Closures and nationalisms – history teaches us – lead to disastrous consequences”. Thus the Pope in Lesbos. “It is an illusion – he said – to think that it is enough to safeguard oneself, defending oneself from the weakest who knock on the door. The future will put us even more in contact with each other. To turn it to the good we do not need unilateral actions, but political ones. wide-ranging “. History “teaches us but we have not yet learned it. Do not turn your back on reality, stop the continuous rebound of responsibility, do not always delegate the migration issue to others, as if no one cared and it was just a useless burden”.

“It is sad to hear, as solutions, the use of common funds to build walls, barbed wires. We are in the age of walls, barbed wires”, said the Pope. Of course, “we understand fears and insecurities, difficulties and dangers. We feel tiredness and frustration, exacerbated by the economic and pandemic crises, but it is not by raising barriers that problems are solved and coexistence improved “. “Instead, it is by joining forces to take care of others according to the real possibilities of each and in compliance with the law – he added -, always putting the irrepressible value of the life of every man first”.

“It is easy to drag public opinion by instilling fear of the other; because instead, with the same attitude, we do not speak of the exploitation of the poor, of forgotten and often lavishly financed wars, of economic agreements made on the skin of the people, of maneuvers hidden to trade weapons and make them proliferate? “. Thus the Pope. “The remote causes must be addressed, not the poor people who pay the consequences, even being used for political propaganda! To remove the root causes, we cannot just stop the emergencies. Concerted action and greatness of vision are needed.” .

“Let us not rush away from the crude images of the little bodies of children lying inert on the beaches. The Mediterranean, which for millennia has united different peoples and distant lands, is becoming a cold cemetery without tombstones”. “This great basin of water, the cradle of many civilizations, now looks like a mirror of death – he noted -. Let us not let the ‘mare nostrum’ turn into a desolating ‘mare mortuum’, let this meeting place become the theater of Let’s not allow this ‘sea of ​​memories’ to turn into the ‘sea of ​​forgetfulness’. Please, let us stop this sinking of civilization! “.

Having entered the Reception and Identification Center of Mytilene, in Lesbos, Pope Francis walked towards the place of the ceremony, enjoying himself along the way with the refugees waiting for him, caressing in particular the many children, often very small, shaking hands, dispensing smiles, greetings and words of comfort and encouragement. The Pope also stops to listen to the stories and invocations of some of the refugees, from the most diverse origins, from Asia, to the Middle East, to Africa. At the end of the official ceremony, also present the President of the Republic Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou and the ordinary of the diocese, Archbishop Josif Printezis, Francis will stop again with some refugees and will visit their homes. About 200, also here with several children, those who await him in the meeting place, all equipped with headphones for the simultaneous translation of his words.

In the meantime, refugees have in the meantime been partially relocated or transferred to other Aegean islands, and in the Mytilene camp, nicknamed ‘Moria 2.0’ by the Greeks, there are now a few thousand, with numbers ranging between 2,000-2,500 and over 4,000-4,200. According to Caritas, currently 2,200 people reside in the shacks, tents and containers: in fact the camp would have a capacity of 8,000 people but in this period fewer refugees are accepted for reasons related to Covid. The origins range from the conflict zones of Asia and the Middle East to those of Africa. Living conditions in the camp have improved compared to that of ‘Moria’, considered a sort of hell, but still very hard, and the expectations for asylum permits in Europe are very long. Many families with children even at a very tender age.

Mass in Athens at 4.45pm in the ‘Megaron Concert Hall’ e at 19.00 the courtesy visit that the Orthodox Archbishop Ieronymos II he will return the Apostolic Nunciature to the Pontiff.