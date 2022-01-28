The Pope: in the rotal processes space for profound listening, not for standard responses

In the audience for the inauguration of the judicial year of the Roman Rota, Francis emphasizes that a synodal approach is necessary in the work of verification and judgment: understanding towards people who suffer from the failure of their married life never fails.

Amedeo Lomonaco – Vatican City

The synodal path that the Church is experiencing unfolds through distinctive features that also characterize the various phases of a process. Pope Francis channels along this symmetry the speech addressed to the prelate auditors of the Roman Rota, which encourages “to continue with renewed fidelity and industriousness the ecclesial ministry at the service of justice, inseparable from truth and, ultimately, from salus animarum “. “A work – adds the Pontiff – that manifests the merciful face of the Church: a maternal face that bends over every believer to help him make the truth about himself, relieving him of defeat and fatigue and inviting him to live the beauty of the Gospel to the full” . In particular, in this year dedicated to the family, the meeting with the members of the Roman Rota is “an opportunity to reflect on synodality in marriage nullity processes”. Synodal work, the Pontiff explains, does not have a strictly procedural dimension but “must be placed in dialogue with judicial activity, in order to favor a more general rethinking of the importance that the experience of the canonical process has for the life of the faithful. who have experienced a marriage failure “. (Listen to the report with the Pope’s voice)

Walk together

The Pope exhorts us to ask ourselves in what sense the administration of justice “needs a synodal spirit.

First of all, synodality implies walking together. Overcoming a distorted view of matrimonial causes, as if mere subjective interests were affirmed in them, it must be rediscovered that all the participants in the process are called to contribute to the same goal, that of making the truth shine about a concrete union between a man and a woman, coming to the conclusion on whether or not there is a true marriage between them.

Promote forgiveness and reconciliation between spouses

The vision of walking together towards a common goal “is not new in the ecclesial understanding of these processes”. “Pius XII – the Pontiff recalls – outlined the task of each participant in the process in order to search for the truth, while each maintaining fidelity to his or her role. This truth, if truly loved, becomes liberating ”. Pope Francis emphasizes that “already in the preliminary phase, when the faithful find themselves in difficulty and seek pastoral help, the effort to discover the truth about one’s union cannot be missing, an indispensable prerequisite for being able to heal wounds”.

In this context, we understand how important the commitment is to foster forgiveness and reconciliation between spouses, and also to eventually validate a null marriage when this is possible and prudent. Thus it is also understood that the declaration of nullity should not be presented as if it were the only objective to be achieved in the face of a marriage crisis, or as if this constituted a right regardless of the facts. In considering the possible nullity, it is necessary to make the faithful reflect on the reasons that lead them to request the declaration of nullity of the matrimonial consent, thus favoring an attitude of acceptance of the definitive sentence, even if it does not correspond to their own conviction.

Don’t close yourself off in subjective perspectives

If this vision of walking together is respected, the Pope observes, “the processes of nullity are an expression of an effective pastoral accompaniment of the faithful in their marital crises”. This means “listening to the Holy Spirit who speaks in the concrete history of people”. The shared search for truth, the Holy Father affirms, “must characterize every stage of the judicial process”.

It is true that a dialectic between conflicting theses sometimes takes place in the process; however, the contradiction between the parties should always take place in sincere adherence to what appears to be true for each, without closing in on one’s own vision, but also being open to the contribution of the other participants in the process. The willingness to offer one’s own subjective version of the facts becomes fruitful in the context of adequate communication with others, which can also reach self-criticism. Therefore, any voluntary alteration or manipulation of the facts, aimed at obtaining a pragmatically desired result, is not admissible.

Without this approach based on careful listening and objective examination “even lawyers – adds Francesco off the cuff – can do terrible damage”, recalling the episode, not linked to a rotal judgment but to the case of a priest guilty at a disciplinary level, in which a judge had called a bishop and said he would pass judgment as directed. “It is not a negotiation that takes place”, Francis concludes, underlining that the fact of walking together in the judgment “is valid for the parties and their patrons, for the texts called to declare according to truth, for the experts who must place at the service of the process their science, as well as singularly for the judges “.















Meeting of the Pope with the Prelate Auditors of the Roman Rota (27-01-2022)

One must learn to listen

The Pope emphasizes that “the administration of justice in the Church is a manifestation of the care of souls, which requires pastoral concern to be servants of saving truth and mercy. “Synodality in processes implies a constant listening exercise “.

In this area too, we need to learn to listen, which is not simply hearing. In other words, it is necessary to understand the vision and the reasons of the other, almost to identify with the other. As in other areas of pastoral care, also in judicial activity the culture of listening must be encouraged, a prerequisite for the culture of encounter. Therefore standard responses to individual people’s concrete problems are deleterious. Each of them, with its experience often marked by pain, constitutes for the ecclesiastical judge the concrete “existential periphery” from which every judicial pastoral action must move.

The law is at the service of the truth

The process also requires “a vigilant listening to what is argued and demonstrated by the parties”. The investigation, aimed at ascertaining the facts, is of particular importance: this, the Holy Father affirms, requires time, patience, pastoral paternity. “The judges – explains the Pope – must be listeners par excellence of everything that emerged in the trial for and against the declaration of nullity. They are required to do so by virtue of a duty of justice, animated and supported by pastoral charity ”. “Legalism – he adds – is not Catholic”.

In this sense, in your action as ministers of the tribunal, the pastoral heart, the spirit of charity and understanding towards people who suffer from the failure of their married life must never be lacking. To acquire such a style it is necessary to avoid the impasse of juridicism – which is a kind of legal Pelagianism; it is not Catholic, juridicism is not Catholic – that is, of a self-referential vision of the law. Law and judgment are always at the service of truth, justice and the evangelical virtue of charity.

The sentence is the fruit of careful discernment

Another aspect of the synodality of processes is discernment: “the synod is not just asking for opinions, it is not an inquiry”. “It is a question of a discernment founded – affirms the Pope – on walking together and on listening, and which allows us to read the concrete situation of marriage in the light of the Word of God and the Magisterium of the Church”. “The decision of the judges thus appears as a descent into the reality of a vital event, to discover in it the existence or otherwise of that irrevocable event which is the valid consent on which marriage is based”.

The outcome of this journey is the sentence, the fruit of careful discernment that leads to an authoritative word of truth about personal experience, thus highlighting the paths that can be opened from there. The sentence therefore must be understandable for the people involved: only in this way will it be placed as a moment of special relevance in their human and Christian journey.

With the sentence, therefore, the process closes, a journey which, like the synodal process, must always be accompanied by listening to and seeking the truth.