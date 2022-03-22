The Pope is reluctant to attack Putin in a difficult exercise in Vatican diplomacy

Since the Russian tanks crossed the border, Pope Francis has consistently condemned the suffering that Vladimir Putin’s offensive is causing to Ukrainian civilians. “This is not a military operation, but a war that seeks death, destruction and misery,” he said at the March 6 Angelus in St. Peter’s Square. This Sunday he raised the tone by denouncing a “senseless massacre” and a “disgusting war”, as well as “sacrilegious”, because it is, he maintains, against the “sacredness of human life”.

The Pontiff, in his style, has also broken protocol by making an unprecedented visit to the Russian embassy to the Holy See, has offered himself as a mediator in the conflict, has sent two cardinals to Ukraine, and maintains his ambassador in Kyiv , the apostolic nuncio Visvaldas Kulbokas, among other operations that have been made known. However, Francisco is reluctant to pronounce the name of Putin, or even to use the word Russia in public to talk about the aggressor country.

In some forums, Bergoglio’s situation is compared to that of Pope Pius XII during World War II.

This has earned him some serious criticism. For example, an editorial in the National Catholic Reporter , an American media normally friendly with this pontificate, assured that it is time to “call things for what they are: it is Putin’s war and it is evil.” “This incomprehensible obstinacy is not good,” lamented the web The Seismograph , closely followed in Vatican circles. In a way, Bergoglio’s situation is being compared to that of Pope Pius XII during World War II, whose refusal to name the perpetrators of Nazi crimes led him to be accused of passivity by some historians.

It is delicate to compare Vatican diplomacy with that of other states. The Pontiff is trying to carry out a subtle balancing act to condemn the atrocities while not betraying the Ukrainian Catholics of the Byzantine rite and maintaining the bridges of dialogue with the Russian Orthodox Church and its Patriarch, Kiril I, one of the people whom Putin listens to. The example is a video call with Kiril after he justified the invasion, in which, according to the Vatican version, the Pope remarked that one cannot speak of just wars and that the Church must avoid the language of politics. However, it seems that the message was not understood. The patriarch of Moscow later assured that Francis “sympathized with the position of the Russian Orthodox Church.”





“Vatican diplomacy is clear but does not advertise it. It does not condemn religious or political leaders, in order to be of help”, explained the director of the magazine The Catholic Civiltà Antonio Spadaro, a Jesuit close to the Pontiff.

The Holy See, through its communication machinery, is striving to send the message that one of the popes’ tasks must be to leave the door open to dialogue and mediation and, if the Argentine pope openly condemns the Russian president, the consequences would be much worse than the achievements obtained. This is what an editorial from L’Osservatore Romano , the official newspaper of the Vatican, a good tool to understand the thought of this pontificate. The author is the influential Andrea Tornielli, who wrote that those who accuse the Pope of silence for not explicitly naming the Russian president forget that “when the war began, the pontiffs never called the aggressor by name, not because of cowardice or excessive diplomatic prudence. , but not to close the door, to always leave a gap open to the possibility of stopping evil and saving human lives”. The article recalls the example of John Paul II, who during the Kosovo war in 1999 “never named the perpetrators of ethnic cleansing” and kept an open channel with Serbia.

While the Jesuit pope does not single out Putin, some of his collaborators are more daring. Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin – number two of the Holy See – does mention Russia while the president of the Polish episcopal conference, Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki, sent a letter to Kiril to warn him that Russian actions would be brought before international courts. .

The main objective of the Pontiff is not to blow up the rapprochement achieved with the Russian Orthodox Church, which materialized in the historic meeting with Kiril in Havana in 2016, something unprecedented since after the great schism of 1054 between Christians from the East and the West. The Pope, who dreams of traveling to Russia, said a few months ago that he would soon see his “brother” again in another meeting on neutral territory, perhaps on an upcoming trip to Canada. The fear is that one misstep will destroy decades of diplomatic efforts and end the chances of a second meeting. “It is not clear how long this papal neutrality is sustainable,” he warns. New York Times .





