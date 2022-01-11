The Pope lashes out against cancel culture

In his meeting with the ambassadors to the Holy See, Francis denounced the “ideological colonization” of the “cancel culture, which invades many public spheres and institutions”. In his speech, also the call to protect religious freedom and life from conception. And appeals on migrants and vaccines.

Not long ago the reference newspaper for Italian progressives hosted an article in which it was argued that the cancel culture it’s like gender theory: it doesn’t exist. Who knows what a disappointment in those parts after yesterday, in the greeting address to the members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Holy See, Pope Francis not only acknowledged that the cancel culture – in the “Italian” meaning, so polemically defined in the article – it exists, but it has also condemned it.

Moreover, the Argentine Pontiff, to which the newspaper in question has always treated very differently from that shown towards its predecessors, had already denied the other part of the assertion, speaking explicitly and on several occasions of “gender theory” to give it a decidedly negative opinion. In any case, in yesterday’s meeting with the ambassadors in the Hall of Blessing, the Pope brought up the cancel culture to reproach international organizations and confront them with the root causes of their loss of credibility. “Not infrequently – said Francesco – the center of interest has shifted to issues by their nature divisive and not strictly related to the purpose of the organization, with the result of agendas increasingly dictated by a thought that denies natural foundations of humanity and the cultural roots that make up the identity of many peoples ”.

According to the Pope, this attitude would reveal a “form of ideological colonization, which leaves no room for freedom of expression and which today increasingly takes the form of that cancel culture, which invades many areas and public institutions” and which ends “in the name of the protection of diversity”, for ” cancel the sense of every identity, with the risk of silencing the positions that defend a respectful and balanced idea of ​​the various sensibilities “. There cancel culture for Bergoglio it leads to “a single thought – dangerous – forced to deny history, or worse still to rewrite it on the basis of contemporary categories, while every historical situation must be interpreted according to the hermeneutics of the time, not the hermeneutics of today” . It is clear, therefore, that he attributes that “Italian” meaning ridiculed by progressives to deny its existence and which, according to them, would have been created by the right.

In his speech, moreover, Francis urged diplomacy to “especially recall the right to life, from conception to the natural end, and the right to religious freedom”. Recalling his recent visit to the island of Lesbos, the Pope touched on one of the themes that is most close to his heart, that of migrants. He did so, using common sense words, recognizing that “no one can be asked what he is unable to do, but there is a clear difference between welcoming, albeit to a limited extent, and rejecting totally”. He did not fail to listen indirectly to the European Union, which he asked to “create a coherent and comprehensive system for managing migration and asylum policies, so that the responsibilities of receiving migrants are shared, reviewing applications of asylum, redistribute and integrate those who can be accepted “.

Francis recognized that political matches are often played on the management of migration, which are to the detriment of the peoples who leave and those called to welcome them. The indifference towards the problem, in his opinion, manifests itself in the “dehumanization of migrants concentrated in hotspots, where they end up being easy prey to crime and human traffickers, or to try desperate attempts to escape which sometimes end with death “. A bitter observation that led him to point out that “migrants themselves are often transformed into a weapon of political blackmail, into a sort of bargaining commodity that deprives people of dignity”.

Inevitable, in the second year of the pandemic, a reference to vaccines against Covid-19. The Pope did not say, as various newspapers reported yesterday in the headlines, that getting vaccinated is a moral obligation but that “health care is a moral obligation”. “Vaccines – Francesco said – are not magical healing tools, but they certainly represent, in addition to the treatments that must be developed, the most reasonable solution for the prevention of the disease”. Regarding the management of the emergency, the Pontiff said that “the lack of decision-making firmness and communicative clarity” shown by the policy “generates confusion, creates mistrust and undermines social cohesion, fueling new tensions” and provokes a “social relativism that it hurts harmony and unity ”.

Bergoglio then stigmatized the “strong ideological contrasts” that there are today in the world on the subject, saying that “many times we allow ourselves to be determined by the ideology of the moment, often built on unfounded information or poorly documented facts”. And he renewed his appeal to the ambassadors “so that the entire world population can have equal access to essential medical care and vaccines”.