The Pope: let us give back a face to migrants, victims of torture and traffickers

Francesco welcomes participants and promoters of the 26th edition of the Giavera Festival, an event that promotes dialogue and the encounter between peoples and cultures through art, debates and testimonies: “Put your experiences at the disposal of good politics, to help those who have responsibility government to make choices that combine healthy realism with respect for human dignity ”

Salvatore Cernuzio – Vatican City



There is so much need for a festival like the Giavera, an appointment, now in its 26th edition, which promotes dialogue and the encounter between peoples and cultures. There is a need, says Pope Francis, receiving participants and organizers in the Vatican today, because the event manages to put the faces, stories and even the art of many migrants, today victims of criminal groups, “exploited” in geopolitical conflicts at the center, brutally tortured.

“It is beautiful and very significant that your Festival was born and always reborn from an experience of domestic partnership”, emphasizes the Pontiff.

It was not born at the table, on the basis of an ideological project, but from days, months, years of sharing with migrants. With their stories, with their problems, and above all with their baggage of humanity, traditions, culture, faith.

A culture of hospitality











The Pope says he is struck by the list of associations and groups of migrants participating in the initiative: “Your house of welcome is a house with many windows open to the world!” and “the Giavera Festival has become a crossroads, a place for meeting, for dialogue, for mutual understanding. It is also a place to share hope, the dream of a more fraternal world “.

The whole initiative “stems from the desire to make the lived experience known, to make it circulate in the social fabric, to help spread a welcoming culture.

Culture of hospitality versus the throwaway culture, right? There is so much need! Because the reality of migration in our time has taken on characteristics that can sometimes be frightening. Objectively, the phenomenon is very complex, and unfortunately there are criminal groups that take advantage of it; migrants risk being exploited even within geopolitical conflicts. Then they cease to be persons and become numbers.















The Pope in the audience with the organizers of the Giavera Festival

The humanity of Albania

Therefore “there is more need than ever for places in which the faces, stories, songs, prayers, art of migrants are put at the center”, Pope Francis remarks. Off the cuff, he reports the words reported to him this morning by the Prime Minister of Albania, received in audience in the Apostolic Palace: “He told me that the first Constitution in Albania – a hundred years ago, dates back to a hundred years ago? – he said that to whom do you knock on the door you have to open it, because it is God. And from there, the humanity that Albanians have in receiving migrants. This thought touched me: whoever knocks on your door is God. Open him and leave your place for him ” .

Experiences and good politics

“This way of seeing the reality of migration – the Pope clarifies – does not mean hiding or ignoring the difficulties and problems. No! Who better than you knows them and can testify to them? “

And therefore it is important that your experiences are also made available to good politics, to help those with government responsibilities at the local, national and international level to make choices that always know how to combine healthy realism with respect for people’s dignity.

Francis refers to one of the paintings brought by the participants to the hearing "on the torture that migrants suffer when those traffickers take them": "And this happens today – he comments -. We cannot close our eyes, eh! The dignity of people".















A moment of the audience in the Sala Clementina

Dialogue with institutions and society

From this point of view, the Festival, as well as other similar initiatives in Italy and in various countries, “should not be reduced to a folkloric event or a gathering of idealists”: “We can ask ourselves, after thirty years: our experience has been successful, and in what measure, to affect the level of political choices, in dialogue with institutions and civil society? It seems important to me to ask ourselves this question ”, says the Pope.

And he concludes by indicating a model to follow: Abraham, “whom God called to leave and who always remained a migrant throughout his life”. Abraham, “father” that Christians share with Jews and Muslims, “is a figure in which all men and women can recognize themselves who conceive life as a journey in search of the promised land, a land of freedom and peace, where to live together as brothers ”, emphasizes the Pope. Like him, he encourages, let us go forward“ with an ever-renewed spirit ”.

The history of the Festival

The Giavera Festival is an appointment born in 1996 in Giavera del Montello, a municipality in the province of Treviso, in the Veneto region, and unites peoples and cultures through testimonies, debates, shows and ethnic performances, involving over 40 associations committed to migrants. The 26th edition took place last July, promoted by the “Rhythms and dances from the world” Association founded by Don Bruno Baratto, director of the Pastoral Migration Office of the Diocese of Treviso.