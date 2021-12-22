The Pope: let’s break the mirror of vanity, in the way of humility we will find God

In the catechesis of the general audience, the Pope a few days after Christmas speaks of the birth of the Child and emphasizes that joy is knowing that we are loved with a concrete love: without humility we are cut off from understanding God and ourselves.

Benedetta Capelli – Vatican City

Francis takes those who listen to him by the hand at the general audience, in the Paul VI Hall, to bring him in front of the crib, to adore that Child and recognize that He is God. There in contemplation, ask for “the grace of humility”, the only way to to truly find Jesus, to break the chains of selfishness and those of unconditional and unique love for oneself. (Listen to the report with the Pope’s voice)

“Lord, don’t be proud, don’t be self-sufficient, don’t believe that I am the center of the universe. Make me humble. Give me the grace of humility. And with this humility I can find you. It’s the only way, huh? Without humility we will never find God: we will find ourselves. Because the person who has no humility has no horizons in front of him, he has only a mirror: he looks at himself, he looks at himself. We ask the Lord to break the mirror and look beyond, to the horizon, where He is. But he must do this: to give us the grace and joy of humility to take this path.

The humble

The Pope takes up the story of the coming into the world of Jesus, the Creator of the universe who “was not granted a place to be born”. It recalls the angel’s announcement to the shepherds, the star that guided the Magi and that led to “the true light that illuminates every man, which shines in the darkness”.

Shepherds personify the poor of Israel, humble people who live inwardly with the awareness of their own lack, and precisely for this reason they trust more than others in God. They are the first to see the Son of God made man, and this encounter changes them. deeply.











Not possessed by things

On the Magi the Gospels do not say that they were kings but that, Francis explains, they came “from a distant country of the East, one can think of Babylon or Arabia or Persia of the time” who set out in search of the King of the Jews.

The Magi represent the pagan peoples, in particular all those who throughout the centuries have sought God and set out to find him. They also represent the rich and powerful, but only those who are not slaves to possession, who are not “possessed” by the things they believe they possess.

Cut yourself off without humility

“The Magi could also be great according to the logic of the world, but they make themselves small, humble, and for this very reason they are able to find Jesus and recognize him. They accept the humility of trying, of setting out on a journey, of asking, of taking risks, of making mistakes ”.

Dear brothers and dear sisters, only humility is the way that leads us to God and, at the same time, precisely because it leads us to him, it also leads us to the essentials of life, to its truest meaning, to the most reliable reason. life is worth living for. Only humility opens us up to the experience of truth, of authentic joy, of knowledge that matters. Without humility we are “cut off”, we are cut off from the understanding of God, and from the understanding of ourselves.

The healthy restlessness

Francis recalls the prayer of St. Anselm: “Lord, teach me to look for you. Show yourself when I look for you. I cannot look for you, if you don’t teach me; nor to find you, if you do not show yourself. May I seek you by desiring you and desire you by seeking you! May I find you by looking for you and love you by finding you! “.

Every man, in the depths of his heart, is called to seek God and, with his own grace, he can find him. we all have that restlessness and our job is not to extinguish that restlessness, to let it grow because it is the restlessness of seeking God; and, with his own grace, he can find it.

Love yourself first

Before everyone, in the Bethlehem grotto, Francis places God’s favorites, the poor whom, “as St. Paul VI exhorted, we must love, because in a certain way they are the sacrament of Christ”. Then he brings those who do not believe, “all those who do not have a religious restlessness, who do not ask themselves the question of God, or even fight religion, all those who are improperly named atheists”. To them he repeats, in the wake of the Second Vatican Council; that “the Church knows perfectly well that her message is in harmony with the most secret aspirations of the human heart”.

God first loved us, the Pope repeats, a love that is concrete and flesh.

This is the reason for our joy: we have been loved, we have been sought, the Lord seeks us to find us, to love us more. This is the reason for the joy: knowing that we have been loved without any merit, we are always preceded by God in love, a love so concrete that he became flesh and came to dwell among us, in that Child whom we see in the creche. This love has a name and a face: Jesus. Jesus is the name and the face of the love that is the foundation of our joy.

A Christmas with Jesus who touches the heart

At the end of the catechesis, the Pope gives a special wish that goes beyond holidays, family reunions, “the awareness that God comes for me”.

Let everyone say this: God comes for me. The awareness that to seek God, to find God, to accept God, we need humility: to look with humility at the grace of breaking the mirror of vanity, of pride, of looking at ourselves. Looking at Jesus, looking at the horizon, looking at God who comes to us and who touches the heart with that restlessness that leads us to hope. Merry and holy Christmas!