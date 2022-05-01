The Pope: “My leg is not good, the doctor has asked me not to walk”

Pope Francis apologized today to a group of faithful for having to receive them seated due to the problem he suffers in one leg and, although he considered it a “humiliation”, he acknowledged that he must obey his doctors.

“Now I will give you the blessing and we will pray together so that the Lord blesses you all. And then I will greet you, but there is a problem: this leg is not good, it does not work, and the doctor has asked me not to walk,” he said with a smile at the end of the audience with pilgrims from Slovakia, in the Paul VI Hall of the Vatican.

And he added: “I like to walk but this time I must obey the doctor. That is why I will ask you to make the sacrifice of going up the stairs and I will greet you here, seated. It is a humiliation but I offer it for your country.”

The 85-year-old pontiff suffers from a problem in his right leg that makes it difficult for him to walk, making him limp, and prevents him from standing for long periods of time.

In recent weeks he has suspended his schedule for a few days to undergo medical tests and this problem forced him to change some rites during last Holy Week, such as the prostration in the Vatican basilica for Good Friday.

On February 25, the Holy See confirmed that he suffered from acute gonalgia, that is, rheumatic-type pain in the knee, for which more rest was recommended, having to suspend a trip to Florence (north) and preventing him from presiding on Wednesday of Ash.

At the beginning of April, during his apostolic trip to Malta, he was unable to go down the stairs of the plane for the first time and resorted to an elevator.

Pope Francis today received a group of Slovak pilgrims in audience and, as promised, greeted a row of them at the end of the meeting sitting on the stage of the Paul VI Hall.

During his speech, the pope alluded to the war in Ukraine, one of his great cares today, and thanked them for welcoming Ukrainian refugees and displaced persons.

“Recently your welcome has been demonstrated once again, this time in the tragic context of the war. In these months, many of your families, parishes and institutions have received under their roof mothers with children from Ukrainian families forced to separate to take care of safe, arrived with their poor baggage,” he said.

And he added: “Seeing their eyes, you are witnesses of how war creates violence in family ties, deprives children of their parents, of school, abandons grandparents.”

The pontiff then exhorted the Slovak faithful to “continue praying and working for peace” that “is built in life every day, also with the gestures of a welcoming charity.”

“I know that you are in solidarity, in addition to your closest brothers, also with those who are far away, like those from Cuba,” he concluded.

In the past, Francisco suffered some attacks of sciatica, openly recognized by him, and in July 2021 he underwent colon surgery, remaining hospitalized for ten days at the Gemelli hospital in Rome.

However, after that convalescence, he immediately resumed his agenda and his international trips: in September to Budapest and Slovakia and in December to Cyprus and Greece.