The Pope of pathos in the land of logos

Having come to meet the migrants, protagonists and victims of a contemporary Odyssey, Bergoglio stretched his arch in the almost thousand kilometers that separate the “inspired” marble of Athens from the barbed wall of Nicosia. Cradle of a continent, one ontologically anchored to the West, the other offshore platform, spread out and floating between East and West. Shooting like Ulysses a series of zero-lift arrows, towards those who willfully undermine the inheritance and settle, abusive, on the throne of the Christian civitas.

In this scenario, the first javelin (“No walls in the Church and in Europe”) immediately directed him to the populists of Budapest and Warsaw. Modern Antinous and Carpathian-Danubian Urimachus, to stick to the Homeric analogy, which usurp and deface rather than preserve it, Wojtyla’s territorial legacy: “You don’t need to be impulsive, aggressive or nostalgic”, the Argentine Pontiff ruled by cutting through.

Argument but above all alarm re-launched two days later in the presidential palace in Athens, with tones that evoke the emotional impact of Paul at the areopagus in the media agora, earning the hit of the highest and most significant speeches of the pontificate: “The cradle is it has become a house, a large house of democratic peoples: I am referring to the European Union and the dream it represents for so many peoples. However, one cannot but note with concern that today, not only on the European continent, there is a retreat of democracy ”.

More than a visit, therefore, a strategic and obligatory sortie. In a crescendo of lunges, not to go to the bottom. Like those who feel that the enemies increase and the time available runs out. While the space around it thins and the Church together with Europe loses miles. Pushed or rejected by authoritarian empires, which consider the Mare Nostrum mare proprio. Restoring the sultan’s domain and implementing the Kremlin projects.

From this point of view, Cyprus, looking at it with imagination and geography, recalls a wrist, and a closed hand, which protrudes from the water with the index finger stretched towards Asia. Difficult, with such an anatomical predisposition, that he did not bear the mark and did not pay the pledge of political division. Half of Europe for culture, half of Turkey for posture. Between corsairs and Templars, pashas and doges, the Serenissima and the Sublime Porta, Kemalist generals and coup colonels, Archbishop Makarios and Rauf Denktaş, Marcantonio Bragadin and Kara Mustafa.

Rejected from history and exiled in memory, the Enosis is thus reborn in the program and diagram of a papal journey. The inclusion in the same itinerary of Cyprus and Hellas enshrines in the imagination, in the absence of material unification, the spiritual unity of the two “Greeks”.

An aspect in itself sufficient to connote in a geopolitical and tactical sense the long weekend of Bergoglio, between the Cypriot Green Line and the Parthenon. Reaffirming but redistributing, reaffirming but differentiating, on the basis of meridians and parallels, baggage and priorities of the Social Doctrine.

The “post-democratic” Pope, who on the route of the Indo Pacific, between the emirs of the Persian Gulf and the mandarins of the Yellow Sea, had given up on exporting democracy, opting with diplomacy for a light load, is now hoisting it as a banner in the “Mediocean” and backyard: joining the destinies of the two vessels, the Church and freedom. Which is confirmed, in the wake of Benedict and John Paul, an additive commandment and a constitutive element of the Christian message and landscape.

Fundamental human rights and universal brotherhood, enshrined in the latest encyclical as the lowest common denominator of worldwide evangelization, become political rights and “fraternity” tout court in Europe: in the full, Hellenic and Enlightenment meaning of the term. Identifying trait of the inculturation of the faith between the Baltic and the Strait of Sicily. In short, the safe harbor of a West to be saved: with respect to which Peter’s boat has taken off and dropped its mooring, but without which the helmsman nevertheless feels deprived of “plan b” and alternatives, like those who set sail with a one-way ticket, one way. Or in a geopolitical application of the tango, which notoriously does not allow, unlike the waltz, to step back. Sensation that the Pope must have felt in the nunciature, in the two nights spent in Cyprus, on the edge of no man’s land, manned by the UN peacekeepers.

It took the least Greek and Hellenistic of the popes, especially in comparison with his predecessor, to reach the land of logos and declare his love to her with the poignant pathos of one who feels betrayed, in front of an Olympus of poets converted in the field refugees. From mansion of humanity to prison, omen, shipwreck of civilization.

The rediscovery of Europe and the West, shipwrecked and even unfaithful, traitor but nonetheless protector, is the figure and key to interpreting the trip of Francis, an Eastern-attracted Pontiff, determined to make his final landing in the Far East.

If the Mediterranean seen from the Vatican therefore returns for the moment, and memento, the center of the world, the provenance of the two apostolic nuncios (one from Naga City in the Philippines, the other Chinese from Hong Kong), who welcomed the Pope and they represent it in Cyprus and Athens, showing that Asia has in the meantime positioned itself structurally, firmly in the center. And perhaps soon at the top of the Curia.

While on the side of the old continent, in Ukraine, Bosnia, Belarus, history reopens the wounds between East and West. And the wave of migrations – Bergoglio underlined this – expands and digs up an unprecedented, tragic, hemorrhagic vulnus between North and South. a millennium which, disproving the script, after twenty years does not see, even in the distance, the coasts of its Ithaca and the conclusion of its Odyssey.