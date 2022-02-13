The Pope prepares the Jubilee: this is what is happening in the Church

Pope francesco, now that the epidemiological situation seems to be turning towards an improvement, he wanted to nourish the “hope” of humanity, recalling the focal appointment of 2025: the Jubilee. A moment and that will represent an opportunity for relaunch both for the Catholic Church, which has been forced, at least in these two years, to limit its action, as well as for Rome.

An event that, given the pandemic and the suffering and difficulties caused by this historical unforeseen, according to the interpretation of the Argentine pontiff, also serve to assist in the “recomposition of the climate”, which is considered full of social and geopolitical fractures.

The approach that the Holy Father wants to give to the Jubilee emerged thanks to a letter sent to Monsignor Rino Fisichella. For Francis, healing certain consequences of the pandemic event no longer seems to be postponable and the Jubilee “it will be able to greatly favor the recomposition of a climate of hope and trust as a sign of a renewed rebirth of which we all feel the urgency”. After recalling how devastating the epidemic that shocked the entire planet was, Jorge Mario Bergoglio emphasized the selected motto: “Pilgrims of hope”.

As done for the entire duration of this pontificate, which has now entered its ninth year, the Holy Father wished to recall how, for a true social recomposition, it is necessary to avoid distracting oneself from the situations experienced by the “economic-existential peripheries“, therefore by those who live in less fortunate areas of the world and by those who are substantially excluded from the social system: “All that – the Pope continued in the letter sent to Fisichella, always referring to the revival of hope – however, it will be possible if we are able to recover the sense of universal brotherhood, if we do not close our eyes to the drama of rampant poverty that prevents millions of men, women, young people and children from living in a way worthy of human beings “.

As always, an emphasis was placed on the migration issue. “I think especially to the many refugees forced to abandon their lands. The voices of the poor be heard “, the Holy Father noted. The gloss was “environmentalist“to the extent that he recalled the essential need to keep in mind how precious what is created by God is: “Feeling that we are all pilgrims on the earth where the Lord has placed us so that we cultivate and guard it, we do not neglect, along the way, to contemplate the beauty of creation and to take care of our common home”, he commented.

Bergoglio also wanted to note, with some satisfaction, how much attention young people express towards environmental issues. Solidaritycommitment to the “least” and environmental protection seem to be the three paradigms through which the foundations for the Holy Year and the Jubilee (the second for Francis) should therefore be laid.