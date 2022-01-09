The Pope rehabilitates the nun champion of LGBT rights: “Thank you Sister Jeannine for your tenderness”

Vatican City – «Thank you, Sister Jeannine for all your closeness, compassion and tenderness». Pope Francis took pen and paper and, in Spanish, wrote a letter of endorsement to an American nun who has long worked alongside LGBT Catholics and who had been warned by the Congregation of the Faith because she does not condemn homosexuality as an intrinsically evil act. . Sister Jeannine is Jeannine Gramick, co-founder of the Catholic apostolate New Ways Ministry and veteran of a Catholic association that offers psychological, spiritual and material support to gays, transsexuals, lesbians in order not to make them feel too marginalized in the Church. The news of this important sign of attention on the part of the pope is given by the monthly America, directed by the Jesuits.

Sister Gramick is celebrating 50 years of work in the “style of God”, writes Francis. In his letter, the pope praised the nun for her willingness to suffer for love. “You were not afraid of ‘closeness’ and in approaching you did so ‘feeling the pain’ and without condemning anyone, but with the ‘tenderness’ of a sister and a mother”. The nun at the beginning of this mission met with strong resistance from the ecclesiastical authorities for the programs she offered. Some bishops had pressed for it to be removed or moved elsewhere.

When her superiors refused to do so, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith launched an 11-year investigation that ended in a notification, in which it was stated that Sister Gramick and Father Nugent (the other religious who was next to her ahead of the mission) did not present to the faithful “the intrinsic evil of homosexual acts and the objective disorder of homosexual inclination”, consequently the two were banned from any pastoral work with LGBT people. Sister Gramick did not lose heart, and a few years later described her experience with the Vatican as something akin to mistreatment. In the meantime, Pope Francis wrote her a letter to tell her – basically – to go ahead.