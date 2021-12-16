The Pope: Saint Joseph teaches silence, the space in which the Spirit speaks and consoles

In the fourth catechesis dedicated to the figure of Jesus’ earthly father, Francis invites us to learn from him the dimension of interiority that allows the voice of God within us to express itself: it helps us to heal our speech and avoid “flattery, lies and slander. “

We learn from Joseph, who never speaks in the Gospels, but does, to cultivate silence, to leave room for the Word of God and allow the Holy Spirit to regenerate us and to heal our language, so that it no longer hurts our brothers. We learn from him to unite action with silence. This is the invitation addressed to all by Pope Francis in the catechesis of today's general audience, the fourth dedicated to the figure of the earthly father of Jesus.











His silence leaves room for Jesus, Word made flesh

In a Paul VI hall dressed up on this journey towards Christmas, next to the nativity scene set up by the young people of Gallio, the Pope speaks of Saint Joseph as a “man of silence”, after having illustrated the environment in which he lived, his role in the history of salvation and his being just and spouse of Mary. It is important, he adds off the cuff, “to think about silence in this age” in which it seems to have no value. And he remembers that “the Gospels do not report any word of Joseph of Nazareth”, not because he was taciturn, but to “leave room for the presence of the Word made flesh, to Jesus”, as St. Augustine also emphasizes. We can say, adds Francesco, leaving the prepared speech, “that the ‘parrotism’, speaking like parrots, continuously decreases a little”.















Pope Francis among the faithful of the general audience, blesses the baby that a mother carries in her womb

We recover the contemplative dimension of life

But, Francis continues, “Joseph’s silence is not silence; is a silence full of I listen, a silence industrious, a silence that brings out his great interiority “. And Jesus, in the carpenter’s house in Nazareth, grew up in this “school”, always seeking “spaces of silence in his days”, inviting his disciples to have the same experience.

“How nice it would be if each of us, following the example of St. Joseph, were able to recover this contemplative dimension of life opened up by silence”

But we all know from experience that it is not easy: silence scares us a little, because it asks us to go inside ourselves and to meet the truest part of ourselves.

Without this training, our speech gets sick

Let us learn from St. Joseph, is the invitation of the Pontiff, “to cultivate spaces of silence, in which another Word can emerge, that is Jesus: that of the Holy Spirit who dwells in us and who carries Jesus”.

It is not easy to recognize this Voice, which is very often confused together with the thousand voices of worries, temptations, desires, hopes that inhabit us; but without this training that comes precisely from the practice of silence, even our speech can get sick. Instead of letting the truth shine, it can become a dangerous weapon. In fact, our words can become flattery, vainglory, lies, slander, slander.

Watch the full video of the hearing

Jesus: whoever slanders his neighbor is a murderer

If the Book of Sirach recalls that “the tongue kills more than the sword”, Jesus said it clearly, Pope Francis emphasizes: “whoever speaks ill of his brother and sister, whoever slanders his neighbor, is a murderer”. And the apostle James, in his Letter, develops the theme of the power, positive and negative, of the word: “From the same mouth – he writes – blessings and curses come out”.

“This is the reason why we must learn from Joseph to cultivate silence: that space of interiority in our days in which we give the possibility to the Spirit to regenerate us, to console us, to correct us”

I am not saying to fall into silence, no. Silence. But many times, each of us looks inside, many times we are doing a job and when we finish immediately we look for the cell phone to do another one … we are always like this. And this doesn’t help, this makes us slip into superficiality.















The Pope during the general audience in the Paul VI Hall

Joseph combined action with silence

The depth of the heart “grows with silence, silence that is not silence – the Pope completes the off-the-cuff speech – but that leaves room for wisdom, reflection and the Holy Spirit. We are afraid of moments of silence, we are not afraid! it will do so much good “. And the benefit of the heart that we will have, he explains, “will also heal our language, our words and above all our choices”. In fact, Francis concludes, Joseph combined action with silence, “he did not speak, but did”, putting into practice the admonition of Jesus to the disciples: “Not whoever says Lord, Lord will enter the kingdom of heaven, but whoever do the will of my Father who is in heaven ”. His final advice is “speak right, bite your tongue a little which is good sometimes, instead of saying nonsense”.

Prayer: teach us to rediscover the words that uplift

In conclusion, the Pontiff gives, as in the previous catecheses on the patron saint of the universal Church, a prayer.

“Saint Joseph, man of silence, you who did not utter any words in the Gospel, teach us to fast from empty words, to rediscover the value of the words that build, encourage, console, sustain. Draw close to those who suffer from hurtful words, such as slander and backbiting, and help us always join words with deeds. Amen.”

Prayer for the victims of the explosion in Haiti

At the end of the audience, Pope Francis recalls the tragedy that occurred yesterday in Haiti, caused by the explosion of a tanker transporting fuel in Cap-Haitien. About 70 victims, including numerous children, and dozens injured. “Poor Haiti – he comments – one after the other, it is a people in suffering … Let us pray for Haiti: they are good people, good people, religious people but they are suffering a lot”. Francis says he is “close to the inhabitants of that city and to the families of the victims as well as to the wounded”, and invites the faithful to join “in praying for these our brothers and sisters who are so severely tried”.