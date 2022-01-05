The Pope to health workers: heal and console with science and compassion

In the message for the 30th World Day of the Sick on 11 February, entitled “Be merciful, as your Father is merciful”, Francis invites us to listen and to relate to the sick because everyone is always more important than his illness. and thanks for the care and closeness offered during the pandemic. Then remember that there are countries where treatment is a luxury, as evidenced by the scarcity of vaccines against Covid

Benedetta Capelli – Vatican City

Mercy, love, care and consolation. These are the words that guide the Message of Pope Francis for the 30th World Day of the Sick on the theme: “Be merciful, as your Father is merciful (Lk 6:36). Place yourself next to those who suffer on a journey of charity ”. The Pope’s thought is addressed to the many “witnesses of charity” that the sick meet on their painful journey and who become close, who pour on their wounds “the oil of consolation and the wine of hope”. Important presences especially in times of pandemic, with the solitude companion of days spent in intensive care.

Francis recalls that the Day, established by Saint John Paul II, due to the health emergency will be celebrated in the Vatican Basilica and not in Arequipa in Peru and that there remains an opportunity to raise awareness, to take stock of the progress made and those to be also do in the pastoral accompaniment of the sick “so that they can live the time of sickness united with Christ crucified and risen”.

Mercy: motherhood and fatherhood together

Dwelling on the chosen theme, the Pope invites us to turn our gaze to God “rich in mercy”, “strength and tenderness together”. “For this we can say that – he writes – God’s mercy has in itself both the dimension of fatherhood and that of motherhood because He takes care of us with the strength of a father and with the tenderness of a mother, always eager to give us new life in the Holy Spirit ”.

The pain that isolates

Looking at the mission of Jesus who healed so many sick people, Francis recalls the isolation that a person experiences when “he experiences frailty and suffering in his own flesh due to illness”, living with a heart weighed down by anguish and fear. The Pope’s thoughts go to the many sick people who in times of pandemic “lived the last part of their existence in the solitude of an intensive care unit, certainly cared for by generous health workers, but far from the closest loved ones and the most important people of their earthly life “. In this desert the “witnesses of God’s charity” flourished, men and women capable of consoling simply with their presence.

The mission of health workers

Francis addresses “doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, assistants and caregivers of the sick, as well as the numerous volunteers who donate precious time to those who suffer”. “Dear health workers, your service alongside the sick, carried out with love and competence, transcends – writes the Pope – the limits of the profession to become a mission”. Hands that touch “the suffering flesh of Christ” and that “can be a sign of the merciful hands of the Father. Be aware of the great dignity of your profession, as well as of the responsibility it entails ”.

The sick, more important than the disease

While acknowledging the important advances in science and technology in the medical field, the Pope recalls that it is necessary not to “forget the singularity of each patient, with his dignity and frailties”. “The patient is always more important than his illness, and for this reason any therapeutic approach cannot ignore the patient, his history, his anxieties, his fears”. If it cannot be cured, it can be consoled. Hence the invitation to promote training courses for operators based on listening and relating.

The “inns of the good Samaritan”

The Pope’s attention is also to the places of care that Christian communities have opened in every corner of the world, thanks to the many missionaries who accompanied the proclamation of the Gospel with the construction of hospitals. Those “inns of the good Samaritan” are “precious works through which Christian charity has taken shape and the love of Christ, witnessed by his disciples, has become more credible”. But, the Pope admits, in many countries there is still a lot to do, treatment remains a luxury. “This is attested by the scarce availability, in the poorest countries, of vaccines against Covid-19; but even more the lack of treatment for pathologies that require much simpler medicines ”.

Listening to the cry of those who suffer

In this scenario it is important to reaffirm the importance of Catholic health institutions, “a precious treasure to be guarded and supported”, and to recognize the work of many founders of religious families who “knew how to listen to the cry of brothers and sisters without access to health care. or badly cared for and did their utmost in their service! ”. A presence that is a blessing in a time dominated by the throwaway culture, where life is not always recognized as worthy of being welcomed and lived.

Visiting the sick: an invitation to everyone

Another aspect to note is that of the pastoral care of the sick. “We cannot fail to offer them God’s closeness, his blessing, his Word, the celebration of the Sacraments and the proposal of a journey of growth and maturation in faith”, the Pope emphasizes. We are all called to closeness, “how many sick and how many elderly people live at home and are waiting for a visit!”. Francis therefore invites us to pray “for all health workers so that, rich in mercy, they offer patients, together with adequate care, their fraternal closeness”.