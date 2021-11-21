The Pope to the Daughters of Charity: be mothers and sisters of the poor

In a video message the greeting, prayer and blessing of Francis to the Company of the Daughters of Charity gathered in Assembly in Paris at the Mother House in Rue du Bac

Giancarlo La Vella – Vatican City

A profound reflection on their mission in the light of the Gospel. This is the theme on which the Assembly of the Company of the Daughters of Charity takes place in Paris, born in the seventeenth century by the will of St. Vincent De Paoli and Santa Luisa de Marillac with the task of assisting the poor and the sick. And in his greeting, contained in a video message, Pope Francis exhorts the religious to never tire of “going towards, of meeting”. Be, the Pontiff underlines, “a company of women made to go and bring the love of Christ to the poor. This has led you all over the world not only to assist the poor in large institutes, hospitals, orphanages, schools, but to visit them, to go to meet them in the places where they live, to participate together with them in the paths of human growth. , of promotion of life, of spiritual care “.

The closeness to the beloved of the Lord

Then the Pope’s invitation to the sisters to look at their vocation. “God has entrusted the poor to you, his beloved ones – he affirms -. You are mothers and sisters to them. Mothers, because with your love, your attention to all their needs, you generate them to the Love of God and reopen them to the beauty of life. Sisters, because you support them in their condition and accompany them to rediscover dignity in the many life paths you take with them “.

Walking through history with a smile

“Being Daughters of Charity – the Pope recalls – means being Daughters of God, the image of the greatest Love that God himself has witnessed to us”. Then the Pontiff underlines how in this time “marked by so many contradictions and so many forms of marginalization”, the Daughters of Charity have a historical role as women, “that of accompanying so many of our brothers and sisters who are victims of violence, of discrimination, of making children first victims of the abuses of adults, to guard and defend the life around you, with your smile, your care, your dedication to the service of the little ones “. Finally, Pope Francis’ invitation to work, “so that all are guaranteed the fundamental rights that ensure a dignified life, to contribute to safeguarding our common home, to transmit the faith and Christian values ​​to the new generations and to educate them to take care for each other. God calls you to walk in history, to walk together to share the events of humanity “.