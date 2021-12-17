The Pope to the Jesuits: let us fall in numbers but remain humble and creative in God

On La Civiltà Cattolica, Francis’ conversation with the community of confreres of Athens, during the apostolic journey at the beginning of December: “Be fathers not masters”, you have to “do things well and then retire”

Salvatore Cernuzio – Vatican City

“Fathers”, not “bosses”, who do things right and then withdraw “without being possessive”. But above all humble, especially in the face of the numerical decline caused by the vocational crisis, not to be interpreted “at the level of sociological explanation”. A dialogue, as always, free and frank that of Pope Francis with a group of seven Jesuits from the community of Athens, who met in the Nunciature last Saturday 4 December, at the end of the first day of the apostolic journey to Greece. The interview, as usual, is reported in full by Father Antonio Spadaro on La Civiltà Cattolica.

Decreasing numbers

Francis greeted the confreres and listened to their stories: there are those who tell of their apostolate or their academic past, some of when they were arrested because they were mistaken for a human trafficker. They are Koreans, Poles, Belgians and, sitting in a circle, they ask the Pontiff some specific questions. Like Father Sébastien Freris, 84, various pastoral works carried out in the parish and with young people, denouncing a “situation of weakness” in the Jesuit community in Greece, where before they were numerous, active and offered a great contribution to the country at the level cultural, intellectual, open to dialogue. “One thing that draws attention is the weakening of the Company”, Francis begins, broadening his gaze on a global level. In fact, he recalls that at the time of his novitiate there were 33,000 Jesuits, now they are “more or less half. And we will continue to decrease in number ”.

Getting used to humiliation

“This fact is common to many religious Orders and Congregations. It has a meaning, and we must ask ourselves what it is. Ultimately, this decrease does not depend on us “, the Pope clarifies.” The vocation is sent by the Lord. If he doesn’t come, it doesn’t depend on us ”. The general decline is therefore “a lesson for religious life”. For the Jesuits it has “a meaning in the sense of humiliation”. “On the vocational crisis the Jesuit cannot remain at the level of the sociological explanation. This is, at best, half the truth. The deeper truth is that the Lord leads us to this humiliation of numbers to open the way for each to the ‘third degree of humility’, which is the only Jesuit fruitfulness that is valid “, underlines Francis, in reference to the Spiritual Exercises of St. ‘Ignatius. “We have to get used to humiliation,” he remarks.















An image of the Pope’s conversation with the Jesuits of Athens

No to neurotic fatigue

And alongside humiliation, there is the “tiredness”, the “good tiredness” of those who gave their life. As in the case of Father Tonny Cornoedus, a Belgian-Flemish Jesuit, former missionary in Morocco and then pastor in Belgium, now active in Athens with refugees. Once he ended up in prison because he was mistaken for a trafficker. “When you spoke, I thought what the end of a Jesuit is like: arriving at old age full of work, perhaps tired, full of contradictions, but with a smile, with the joy of having done one’s job”, comments Francis at the end of his story. . “There is an ugly, neurotic fatigue that doesn’t help. But there is a good tiredness. When you see this smiling, tired but not bitter old age, then you are a song to hope. A Jesuit who reaches our age and continues to work, to suffer contradictions and not to lose his smile, then becomes a hymn to hope ”. “As in life, so in death – continues Francis – the Jesuit must bear witness to the following of Jesus Christ. This sowing of joy, ‘cunning’, a smile is the grace of a full, full life. A life with sins, yes, but full of the joy of God’s service ”.

The “good eye” of the Jesuits

On the subject of vocation, the Pope recommends instead that “when we talk about the ‘promotion’ of the brother, we must always consider that everything – even studies – must be thought of as an instrument for his own vocation that goes well beyond the things he knows” . Words resulting from personal experiences gained at the time when he was provincial in Buenos Aires and asked for information to admit Jesuits to priestly ordination, obtaining “the best information” from his brothers. Jesuits “have the ability to understand the essentials of a life. Perhaps because they know how to combine affection with the work of their hands. They touch reality with their hands. We priests – he says – are sometimes abstract. Brothers are concrete and they understand conflicts and difficulties well: they have a good eye “.

Don’t be possessive

The Pontiff then answers the question of a Korean priest, founder of the Arrupe Center in Athens, an institute for refugee children, of which he is currently only a collaborator. For the Pope it is “a very good thing” that he is no longer at the head of this work of which he is the “founding father”: “When one starts a process, he must let it develop, let a work grow, and then retire . Every Jesuit must do this. No work belongs to him, because it belongs to the Lord. Thus expresses creative indifference. He has to be a father, and let the child grow up ”. “This is a great attitude: doing everything well and then withdrawing, without being possessive”, Francis remarks. “It is necessary to be fathers, not masters, to have the fecundity of a father… The great principles must be embodied in the circumstances of place, time and persons. And this thanks to discernment. A Jesuit who acts without discernment is not a Jesuit “.

Concrete challenges, concrete solutions

Looking to the future of the Society of Jesus, the Bishop of Rome exhorts us to “be faithful to the cross of Christ” and “creative in God”, to face “concrete challenges, concrete solutions”. He then applauds the dialogue with the Orthodox: “It means that you have sown well with prayer, wishes and the things you have been able to do”. Hence the invitation to go “where God shows his will and asks for obedience”, following “the logic of the kingdom of God, the logic of contradiction, of the inexplicable”. Finally, the invitation not to abandon the prayer which “is the center”. Before the conclusion, the superior gave the Pope a painting made by the young people of the Jesuit Refugee Service. All together they recited a Hail Mary, Francis then wanted to greet each one of those present, one by one.