The Pope to young people: do not be bewitched by the sirens of consumerism – Politics

Pope Francis returned to Italy from the journey that took him to Cyprus and Greece. L’the pope’s plane landed at Rome Ciampino airport.

Climbing the last steps of the plane that brought him back to Italy from Athens, the Pope stumbled, losing his balance for a moment and leaning on the right handrail. He immediately got up, promptly helped by those who followed him, avoiding a real fall. Francesco was then able to climb the last 5 steps that were missing and turned to greet those waiting at the base of the ladder.

This morning Francesco drove to the Scuola San Dionigi of the Ursuline Sisters, in Maroussi, to meet the young people, the last appointment of his trip. “Remember the famous words engraved on the pediment of the Delphi temple? ‘Know thyself’. Today there is the risk of forgetting who we are obsessed with a thousand appearances, from pounding messages that make life depend on how we dress, on the car we drive, on how others look at us … But that ancient invitation, know yourself, is still valid today: recognize that you are worth what you are, not for what you have “, the Pope said in his address to the young people met in the St. Dionysius School of the Ursuline Sisters in Maroussi, of which he also heard three testimonies.” You are not worth the brand of the dress or the shoes you wear – he stressed -, but because you are unique, you are unique “.

“I think of another ancient image, that of the sirens – continued the Pontiff -. Like Ulysses on the way home, you too in life, which is an adventurous journey towards the Father’s House, will find mermaids. In the myth they attracted the sailors with their song to make them smash against the rocks today’s mermaids want to charm you with seductive messages and insistent, who focus on easy earnings, on the false needs of consumerism, on the cult of physical well-being, of fun at all costs … “. According to Francesco,” there are many fireworks, which shine for a moment, but they just leave smoke in the air. “

“Of course, it is not easy to resist – he acknowledged -. Do you remember how Ulysses succeeded, threatened by the sirens? He had himself tied to the ship’s mast. But another character, Orpheus, teaches us a better way: he sang a more beautiful melody than that of the sirens and thus silenced them“.” This is why it is important to nurture the wonder, the beauty of faith! – concluded the Pontiff – We are not Christians because we have to, but because it is beautiful. And precisely in order to preserve this beauty, we say no to what wants to obscure it “.