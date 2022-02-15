The Pope transfers powers reserved to the Holy See to the bishops

With a motu proprio, Francis established that the ordinaries of the local Churches will be able to intervene in the management of seminaries, priestly formation, drafting of catechisms and in other sectors, not asking for Vatican approval but for a simpler confirmation.

Alessandro De Carolis – Vatican City

No longer an “approval” but a “confirmation”. The main novelty of the motu proprio with which Pope Francis decided to modify the assignment of some competences provided for by the Code of Canon Law, both of the Latin and Eastern Churches, is played on the passing of the baton from the first to the second term. Among these is also the competence of the Bishops’ Conferences to publish catechisms. One of the first novelties concerns the transfer from the Holy See to the diocesan bishop of the faculty to create a seminary in its territory without having to wait for approval from Rome but simply for its confirmation. The purpose, as defined in the introduction to the motu proprio, is to foster a “healthy decentralization” that makes decision-making in the ecclesial field more dynamic.

A similar possibility is recognized for bishops with regard to priestly formation (the bishops can adapt it “to the pastoral needs of each region or province”) and the incardination of priests, who from now on may be so – as well as in a particular Church or in a religious institute – even in a “public clerical association”, recognized by the Holy See, in order to avoid “headless clerics and wanderers”. To the criterion of decentralization, but also of “proximity”, also responds to the lengthening of the period of “exclaustration” from 3 to 5 years, that is, the possibility that authorizes a religious to live outside his own Institute for serious reasons. The motu proprio, in addition to the competence for the Bishops’ Conferences to publish catechisms, intervenes by transferring from the Holy See to the responsibility of the local Churches the decisions on possible reductions in the number of Masses to be celebrated with respect to the intentions received.

The bishop Marco Mellinosecretary of the Council of Cardinals and member of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, explains the general principles that inspired the Pope’s motu proprio.

Mons. Mellino, in general, Pope Francis’ Motu proprio presents the changes with the desire to decentralize the exercise of certain competences from Rome to the particular Churches: what inspired this choice?

The motu proprio, with which some norms of the two Codes of the Catholic Church are changed – the Code of Canon Law for the Latin Church and the Code of Canons of the Eastern Churches for the Eastern Church – is a piece that joins the work of reform that Pope Francis has initiated since the beginning of his pontificate and which he is carrying out.

Responds to the spirit of the “Healthy decentralization” indicated in the Apostolic Exhortation Evangelii Gaudium, no. 32, aimed at fostering and enhancing the dynamics of proximitywithout compromising hierarchical communion with this.

The intention that animates it is profoundly pastoral and is well outlined in the introductory hat of the text, in which it is said that bearing in mind the ecclesial culture and the juridical mentality proper to each Code, some competences hitherto attributed to the Holy See, and therefore exercised by the central government, are “decentralized”, that is to say assigning to bishops (diocesan / eparchial or gathered in Episcopal Conferences or according to Eastern hierarchical structures) and to major superiors of Institutes of consecrated life and Societies of apostolic life with the specific intent of favoring above all the sense of collegiality and pastoral responsibility, as well as supporting the principles of rationality, effectiveness and efficiency.

It is evident, in fact, that when the authority has a direct and closer knowledge of the persons and cases in point that require a pastoral action of government, this action, by virtue of its proximity, can be of more rapid efficacy.

In this sense, therefore, in the normative changes that are made with this Motu proprio, the shared and plural universality of the Church is even more reflected, which includes the differences without homologating them, guaranteed, as regards its unity, by the Petrine ministry proper to the Church. Bishop of Rome.

Among the first aspects on which the document affects, there are the creation of interdiocesan seminaries, the ratio concerning priestly formation and the incardination of priests: what are the innovations that are being introduced?

So far for the erection of an interdiocesan seminary, as for the ratio of priestly formation issued by an Episcopal Conference, the legislation required the“approval” on the part of the Holy See, now, however, the “confirmation”.

Approval is the provision by which a higher authority (in this case the Holy See), having examined the legitimacy and appropriateness of an act of a lower authority, allows its execution. Confirmation, on the other hand, is the simple ratification of the higher authority which confers greater authority on the provision of the lower authority. From this we understand that approval, compared to confirmation, involves a greater commitment and involvement of the higher authority. Therefore, it is evident that the transition from requesting“approval” upon requesting the “confirmation” it is not just a terminological change, but a substantial one, which moves precisely in the direction of decentralization.

This also applies to the institute of incardination, which is the institute that defines the link between the ministerial service of a cleric and a particular Church, indicates its belonging and the commitment to dedicate oneself to it. Up to now the legislation provided that incardination is possible in the diocese or in structures equivalent to them (e.g. military ordinariate, territorial abbey, apostolic vicariate, apostolic prefecture), in personal prelatures and in institutes of consecrated life and in societies of apostolic life. With the entry into force of this Motu proprio, the structures of clerical public associations that have obtained this faculty from the Apostolic See are added to these structures capable of incardinating. It should be emphasized that this addition harmonises in this regard the Code of Canon Law for the Latin Catholic Church (can. 265) with that for the Eastern Catholic Churches (can. 357 § 1) which already provides for it.

Some canons are modified as regards the possibility of a professed or professed to obtain to be absent, for a certain period of time, from the common life of his own Order or Institute, others concern, instead, leaving the Institute itself. : where does one intervene in substance?

The indult of exclaustration authorizes a religious to remain outside his own Institute for a specified time. It does not involve separation from it, but authorizes it to live outside for a set time.

Until now, the supreme moderator could grant such an indult for a maximum period of up to three years. For a possible extension, or the granting of an indult lasting more than three years, he had to have recourse to the Holy See. Now, however, the maximum time allowed has been extended to five years. This longer period of time granted to the supreme moderator responds to the principle of healthy decentralization and proximity: knowing the person and the situation, the supreme moderator is granted more time to act in the way he deems most appropriate and most useful to the professed, as well as to the Institute itself.

Regarding a temporary professed who for a grave cause requests to leave the institute, the competence of the relative indult is assigned to the supreme moderator with the consent of his council, whether it is, for the Latin code, an institute of pontifical right, or whether it is an institute of diocesan law, or a monastery sui iuris. Until now, however, for an institute of diocesan right, or a monastery sui iuris this indult had no validity if it was not confirmed also by the bishop of the house where the religious resided. This change was also made with regard to the oriental code about a monastery sui iuris, or an order, or a congregation. Here too the principle is to facilitate this pastoral action of government to the authority that has a more direct and closer knowledge of the persons concerned and of the situation in which they find themselves.

The same logic lies at the basis of the changes regarding the legislation regarding the decree of dismissal from the institution, for a grave cause, of a temporary or perpetual professed. It has effect from the moment in which, issued by the supreme moderator with the consent of his council, it is notified to the person concerned, without prejudice to the right of appeal of the religious in question. It is no longer envisaged, as the legislation in force until now, than for monasteries sui iuris the acts of the superior reviewed by his council are to be submitted to the diocesan bishop, who is responsible for making the decision regarding dismissal; nor that the decree of dismissal must be confirmed by the Holy See if it is an institute of pontifical right, or by the diocesan bishop in which the house to which the religious is enrolled stands if it is an institute of diocesan right.

Other novelties concern the publication of catechisms by the Bishops’ Conferences and the reduction of the burdens of Masses and those attached to pious causes and foundations: what is it about?

With regard to catechisms, the legislation currently provides that if an Episcopal Conference deems it useful to publish a catechism or catechisms for its own territory, it must obtain the prior “approval” of the Apostolic See. For the reason of the healthy decentralization and proximity, already exposed and explained above, the term “approval” seems to have been replaced with the term “confirmation”.

Regarding the burdens of Masses and those attached to pious causes and foundations, it must be premised that the legislation responds to a general principle, according to which the will of the faithful must be fulfilled diligently. This, however, does not exempt from the fact that, over time, necessary exceptions arise, attributable to the mismatch or imbalance between the cost of the charges and the amount of annuities intended to bear them. If the burdens become more expensive, or the annuities fall, or both of these circumstances occur, it is clear that a readjustment must be envisaged.

Having made this premise, regarding the reduction of the burdens of Masses, which always requires a just and necessary cause, until now the legislation has reserved the competence to the Holy See; now, however, it is entrusted to the diocesan bishop and to the supreme moderator of a clerical institute of consecrated life or of a society of apostolic life.

Thus the competence regarding the reduction, containment and exchange of the will of the faithful in favor of pious causes, to be implemented only for just and necessary cause, is assigned to the Ordinary, having heard the interested parties and his own council for economic affairs and respected. in the best possible way the will of the founder. In the remaining cases, however, (sale) the Apostolic See must be resorted to. This latter provision responds to a principle of caution and prudence.

In any case, even for the latter two cases, the principle for which the legislation has been modified is still that of decentralization, proximity, a pastoral action of government that can be more rapidly effective and ultimately responds to that that in the Church must always be the supreme law: the salvation of souls. Do the good of the faithful, do it better and do it immediately.