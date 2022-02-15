The Pope unpacks the former Holy Office. And Ladaria …

With the apostolic letter Fidem to serve, Francis divides the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith into two autonomous sections: the Disciplinary, which will also deal with the most serious crimes, and the Doctrinal. And the indiscretions on the non-extension of Ladaria and the replacement of him with Scicluna multiply.

A new motu proprio which, this time, modifies the internal structure of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith. On 11 February, a public holiday in the Vatican for the anniversary of the Lateran Pacts, Pope Francis signed the apostolic letter Fidem to serve, which splits the former Holy Office into two autonomous sections: the Doctrinal and the Disciplinary. A decision taken to satisfy “the need to give it an approach more suited to the fulfillment of its functions”, wrote the Pontiff in the document made public yesterday.

The competence on crimes against the faith and the most serious crimes committed against customs or in the celebration of the sacraments will thus be reserved to the Disciplinary Section which will also have the task of preparing any canonical procedures. The Doctrinal Section, on the other hand, will deal with “matters relating to the promotion and protection of the doctrine of faith and morals”. The doctrinal office will also be reserved for the examination of the documents of the other Dicasteries of the Roman Curia before publication and also of the writings and opinions that “appear problematic for right faith”. He will have to do it, reads the motu proprio“Fostering dialogue with their authors and proposing suitable remedies to be made”.

Also the Marriage Officein charge of the causes of dissolution of marriage in Favorm fidei and the other aspects of the marriage bond linked to the validity of the sacrament, will be under the competence of the Doctrinal Section; as well as issues relating to personal ordinariates established for Anglicans who have returned to full communion with the Catholic Church as established by the apostolic constitution of Benedict XVI Anglicanorum coetibus of 2009. This office will therefore be responsible for examining the dossiers of married priests: former Anglicans, but also the pending requests for dispensation from celibacy of those who have abandoned the priestly life or of those who should not have received priestly ordination and those of reintegration into the exercise of the priestly ministry of former married priests after the death of the spouse or the nullity of the marriage.

In motu proprioalongside the protection of the doctrine of faith and morals, Francis wished to emphasize that the Doctrinal Section will be called to favor “studies aimed at increasing intelligence and the transmission of the faith in the service of evangelization”. A passage that brings to mind the speech he gave at the audience to the participants in the plenary of the former Holy Office a little less than a month ago, when he said that “the Congregation is called not only to defend but also to promote the faith” .

Fidem Servare redesigns the structure of what is the oldest Congregation of the Roman Curia, founded in 1542 by Pope Paul III and which owes its current name to Saint Paul VI. 2022 seems destined to be a year of changes in the dicastery that Joseph Ratzinger led from 1981 to 2005: it opened, in fact, with the surprise departure of the secretary, Monsignor Giacomo Morandi, appointed bishop of Reggio Emilia-Guastalla. Now that this new one has been promulgated motu proprio the reason for the failure to indicate a successor of the outgoing Morandi is also understood: in fact both the Doctrinal Section and the Disciplinary Section will have their own secretary, being autonomous from each other.

The changes, however, may not be over. The unpacking of the CDF made official yesterday, in fact, was anticipated by the well-informed blog Messainlatino.it, which had also reported an indiscretion – heavily circulated in Rome in recent months – according to which the mandate of the current prefect, which expires in July, will not be extended. Cardinal Luis Francisco Ladaria Ferrer, criticized last week by the newspaper Tomorrow due to the content of a letter in which he allegedly asked Cardinal Philippe Barbarin to “avoid public scandal” on the story of the pedophile priest Bernard Preynat, he could be replaced by Monsignor Charles Scicluna, Metropolitan Archbishop of Malta and trusted by the Pope in the delicate dossier on fight against abuse.

It must be specified, however, that Ladariain the letter disseminated and used by a part of the press to criticize his work, he had written to take “adequate disciplinary measures” against the pedophile priest and had ordered him to be prohibited from assignments in contact with minors.