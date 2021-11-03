The Pope: walking in the Spirit is meekness, patience, prayer and closeness

At the general audience in the Paul VI Hall, Francis continues the commentary on the Letter to the Galatians and recalls that God “is always stronger than our resistances and greater than our sins”: when a brother is corrected, what matters most of all is the ‘love

“Believing in Jesus means following him, going after him on his path, as the first disciples did. And at the same time it means avoiding the opposite path, that of selfishness”. Pope Francis explains with these words that ‘walking according to the Holy Spirit’ that the apostle Paul recommends in his Letter to the Galatians, warning those Christians that by doing so they will not be led “to satisfy the desire of the flesh”. It is “a wonderful but also tiring journey”, continues the Pope, similar to “a long hike in the high mountains: it is fascinating, the destination attracts us, but it requires a lot of effort and tenacity”. (Listen to the report with the Pope’s voice)

God is greater than our sins

Moving under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, Francis affirms, we do not stop at the first difficulties, because he helps us to trust in the ‘strength that comes from above’ and adds:

By following this path, the Christian acquires a positive vision of life. This does not mean that the evil present in the world has disappeared, or that the negative impulses of selfishness and pride have disappeared; it rather means believing that God is always stronger than our resistances and greater than our sins. And this is important: to believe that God is greater, always. Greater than our resistances, greater than our sins.

Walk together with the community

The apostle Paul invites the Christian community to follow this path, but the exhortation to let oneself be guided by the Spirit feels it necessary also for himself. “It doesn’t say: ‘I am the boss, you are the others'”. Paul knows that he has not yet reached his goal and wants to walk together with everyone, being the first to set an example.

How beautiful it is when we find shepherds who walk with the people, who do not break away; “No, I am more important, I am a pastor. You… ”,“ I am a priest ”,“ I am a bishop ”, with his nose up. No: shepherds who walk with the people.

Walking according to the Spirit is not only an individual action, Francis continues, but of the whole community and this is “exciting”, but also “challenging”.

The “desires of the flesh”, “temptations” – let’s say – that we all have, that is, the envy, prejudice, hypocrisy, resentment continue to be felt, and resorting to a strict precepts can be an easy temptation, but in doing so one would leave the path of freedom and, instead of climbing to the top, would return downwards.















Correct the brother who is wrong with meekness

On the contrary, that indicated by the Spirit is the way where grace and charity find their place. The Apostle exhorts Christians to “take upon each other the difficulties of the other” and to use meekness with the one who errs, watching over himself so as not to fall into error equally. An attitude quite different from chattering “, observes the Pope, which” is not according to the Spirit “. And” when we are tempted to misjudge others – he continues – we must first of all reflect on our own fragility “.

How easy it is to criticize others! But there are people who seem to have a degree in chatter. Every day they criticize others. But look at yourself! It is good to ask ourselves what prompts us to correct a brother or sister, and if we are not somehow jointly responsible for his mistake. The Holy Spirit, in addition to giving us the gift of meekness, invites us to solidarity, to bear the burdens of others. How many burdens are present in a person’s life: illness, lack of work, loneliness, pain…! And how many other tests that require the closeness and love of the brothers!

Whatever you do, always love

On the fraternal correction, Francis also recalls the words of St. Augustine who recommends meekness and interior love even in cases where it was necessary to raise one’s voice. “Whether you encourage, show yourself paternal, reproach, be severe, love”, writes the Saint of Hippo. And the Pope concludes:

The supreme rule of fraternal correction is love: to want the good of our brothers and sisters. (…) AND also tolerate the problems of others, the defects of others in silence in prayer, and then find the right way to help him correct himself. And this is not easy. The easiest way is chatter. Skin the other, as if I were perfect. And this is not to be done. Meekness. Patience. Prayer. Nearness”.