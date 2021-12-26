The Pope: with the Holy Family, against the dictatorship of the self
Angelus
Angelus Dómini nuntiávit Mariæ.
Et concépit de Spíritu Sancto.
Ave Maria…
Ecce ancílla Dómini.
Fiat mihi secúndum verbum tuum.
Ave Maria…
Et Verbum caro factum est.
Et habitávit in nobis.
Ave Maria…
Ora pro nobis, sancta Dei génetrix.
Ut digni efficiámur promissiónibus Christi.
Orémus.
Grátiam tuam, quǽsumus, Dómine,
méntibus nostris infunde;
ut here, Ángelo nuntiánte, Christi Fílii tui incarnatiónem cognóvimus, per passiónem eius et crucem, ad resurrectiónis glóriam perducámur. By eúndem Christum Dóminum nostrum.
Amen.
Gloria Patri … (ter)
Requiem aeternam …
Benedictio Apostolica seu Papalis
Dominus vobiscum.Et cum spiritu your.
Sit nomen Benedicat vos omnipotens Deus,
Pa ter, et Fi lius, et Spiritus Sanctus.
Amen.
Angelus
The Angel of the Lord brought the announcement to Mary.
And she conceived by the Holy Spirit.
Ave Maria…
Here I am, I am the servant of the Lord.
May your word be fulfilled in me.
Ave Maria…
And the Word became flesh.
And he came to live among us.
Ave Maria…
Pray for us, holy Mother of God.
Because we are made worthy of Christ’s promises.
Let’s pray.
Infuse in our spirit Your grace, O Father; You, who in the announcement of the angel you have revealed to us
the incarnation of Your Son,
for His passion and His cross guide us
to the glory of the resurrection.
For Christ our Lord.
Amen.
Glory to the Father … (3 times)
Eternal rest …
Apostolic or papal blessing
The Lord be with you. And with your spirit.
Blessed be the name of the Lord.
Now and forever.
Our help is in the name of the Lord.
He made heaven and earth. Almighty God, Father, and Son, and Holy Spirit bless you.
Amen.