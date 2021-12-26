The Pope: with the Holy Family, against the dictatorship of the self

Angelus

The Angel of the Lord brought the announcement to Mary.

And she conceived by the Holy Spirit.

Ave Maria…

Here I am, I am the servant of the Lord.

May your word be fulfilled in me.

Ave Maria…

And the Word became flesh.

And he came to live among us.

Ave Maria…

Pray for us, holy Mother of God.

Because we are made worthy of Christ’s promises.

Let’s pray.

Infuse in our spirit Your grace, O Father; You, who in the announcement of the angel you have revealed to us

the incarnation of Your Son,

for His passion and His cross guide us

to the glory of the resurrection.

For Christ our Lord.

Amen.

Glory to the Father … (3 times)

Eternal rest …

Apostolic or papal blessing

The Lord be with you. And with your spirit.

Blessed be the name of the Lord.

Now and forever.

Our help is in the name of the Lord.

He made heaven and earth. Almighty God, Father, and Son, and Holy Spirit bless you.

Amen.