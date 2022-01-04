The Pope writes to Pérez Esquivel: I pray for your recovery

The 90-year-old Argentine pacifist, Nobel Peace Prize winner for his commitment to human rights, was hospitalized last Saturday with a neurological problem. The bishop of Mar del Plata, Gabriel Mestre, informed Francesco that he sent a handwritten note to his compatriot: “I assure you of my closeness”

Salvatore Cernuzio – Vatican City

“Closeness” and “prayers” for a quick recovery. Pope Francis sent short but affectionate lines to Adolfo Pérez Esquivel, 90, Argentine pacifist, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1980 for his commitment to human rights during the military dictatorship in Argentina. Esquivel was hospitalized last Saturday, January 1, while he was with his wife Amanda Guerreño and the rest of his family in the seaside resort of Chapadmalal, for what was initially thought to be a stroke. Hypothesis excluded from further investigations.

The message delivered by Bishop Mestre

The Pope – who had received his compatriot in private audience on March 21, 2013, a few days after his election to the Petrine throne – sent him a handwritten message. It was delivered to him on Sunday by Monsignor Gabriel Mestre, bishop of Mar del Plata (diocese about 400 km from Buenos Aires), who visited Esquivel in the hospital and brought him the printed papal note. Together they spoke and prayed and the man received the sacrament of the Anointing of the Sick.

The papal note

Mestre himself informed Pope Francis of his health conditions. In fact, the message of the Pontiff reads:

“Dear brother, Bishop Mestre has informed me of your health problem. Through these lines I assure you of my closeness and my prayers for a speedy recovery. Greetings to your wife. May Jesus bless you and may the Holy Virgin watch over you. Fraternally “.









The health conditions

Pérez Esquivel is under observation in the neurology department of the Chapadmalal health center. His conditions are stable, even if tests have been ordered, as reported by the Serpaj (Peace and Justice Service), the human rights NGO of which he is one of the founders and current coordinator. A CT scan and other tests ruled out that it was a cardiovascular problem.

The commitment to peace

Born in Buenos Aires on November 26, 1931, Esquivel was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1980 for complaints against abuse during the “Dirty War” in the 1970s. His commitment to peace begins in the 1960s, when he joins the initiatives carried out by some Christian pacifist groups. For twenty-five years an architect, sculptor and teacher of architecture, in 1974 he abandoned his academic career to devote himself entirely to assisting the poor and fighting social and political injustices, through the practice of non-violence.

After the coup d’état of Jorge Rafael Videla, he contributed to the formation of “El Ejercito de Paz y Justicia”, an association for the defense of human rights which also did its utmost to assist the families of the victims of the regime and the Falklands war. Several times arrested and tortured by the police, while in prison he receives the Peace Memorial of Pope John XXIII. In 1980 he received the Nobel and, in 1999, also the “Pacem in Terris” Prize. In 1995 he recounts his life in a book “Caminando junto al Pueblo”.

“Outstanding defender of human rights”

Francis had praised Pérez Esquivel as an “exceptional defender of human rights” in a message sent last year, on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Nobel. “Thank you for your testimony in the beautiful and painful moments of the country, for your words, your courage and for your simplicity”, wrote the Pontiff, wishing his compatriot to go forward in his commitment, always with humility.

The service for the last ones during the pandemic

And the Nobel laureate has never stopped his service to the least and minorities of Latin America, especially in this time of the pandemic. He himself told it in an interview on May 28, 2020 in The Osservatore Romano, explaining that a lot of work was being done to “help those people that Pope Francis calls the ‘discarded'”. Denouncing the Covid pandemic, but also the risk of a “hunger pandemic”, Esquivel added: “Pope Francis appeals to the conscience and heart of the powerful and says that ‘no one is saved alone’. To build a society where law and equality are valid for all, it is necessary to spread the culture of solidarity ”.