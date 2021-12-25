The Pope’s Christmas on the thread of memories

“I hope it warms the hearts of those who suffer, and opens and strengthens ours so that they burn with the desire to help those in need more”. Repubblica and La Stampa interview Francesco: childhood in Buenos Aires, family traditions and favorite readings

Adriana Masotti – Vatican City

Pope Francis answers the questions of Republic And The print at Casa Santa Marta, in the run-up to the holidays. The meaning of Christmas today and the Christmas of his childhood in Buenos Aires, his favorite readings and sports, the poor, the sick and abused children, the future of humanity: Francis speaks of this and more in his conversation with journalists Paolo Rodari and Domenico Agasso.

Family Christmas with cappelletti

Of his memories of Christmas in Argentina, Francesco says that in his family it was celebrated on the morning of December 25, always at the grandparents’. Once, he says, “we arrived and grandmother was still making cappelletti, she made them by hand. He had made 400! We were amazed! Our whole family was there: uncles and cousins ​​also came ”. Today, for the Pope, Christmas “is always a surprise. It is the Lord who comes to visit us ”, a surprise for which he prepares by preparing himself to“ meet God ”. Then he says he loves Christmas songs such as “Silent Night” or “You come down from the stars” which “transmit peace, hope, create the atmosphere of joy for the Son of God who is born on earth like us, for us”.

In his thoughts the poor and the children in the hospital

At Christmas his thoughts go to the poor, who are like Jesus born poor, and then “To all the forgotten, the abandoned, the last, and in particular the abused and enslaved children. It makes me cry and angry – he says – to hear the stories of vulnerable adults and children who are exploited “. Even the children who will spend Christmas in hospital find space in his heart. In the face of their suffering there are no words, “we can only cling to faith”, while the Pope recommends to the parents of healthy children not to forget “how lucky they are” and to dedicate oneself more to them. Pope Francis says he admires the work of medical and health personnel in hospitals. “Often – he maintains – we do not realize the greatness of the daily work of these doctors, nurses and health workers, and instead we must all be grateful to each of them”.

I play football as a goalkeeper, the most expensive books

Recalling that a few days ago he turned 85, a question to the Pope is to tell how he celebrated his birthday as a child. “It was a party for the whole family”, Francesco replies. “My mum used to make drinking chocolate, very thick”. With regard to his childhood games, the Pope talks about football played in a square near his home with all the children of the neighborhood. Often the ball was made of rags, the “pelota de trapo”, which became a cultural symbol in Argentina at that time. But Francesco says of himself that he was not very good. “Then I was in the door, where I made do. Being a goalkeeper was a great school of life for me. The goalkeeper must be ready to respond to the dangers that can come from all sides… ”. The young Jorge Maria Bergoglio also played basketball, and reading was highly valued in the family. In particular, the father was a passionate reader. The Pope cites some of the volumes that helped him to form, to grow, such as Edmondo De Amicis’ “Heart”, the novels of Jorge Luis Borges and Fëdor Dostoevskij, and the poems of Friedrich Hölderlin. Also “the promessi sposi” and then the “Divine Comedy” of which the father recited some passages by heart. “From him I heard for the first time these verses:” Virgin mother, daughter of your son, humble and high more than creature, fixed term of eternal counsel, you are the one whom human nature ennobled yes, that her factor did not disdain to make his own invoice “. And then the third song of Hell: “Abandon all hope, O you who enter”. The mother told her children about the operas broadcast on the radio and even took them to the theater. Reading, says Francesco, “is a dialogue with the book itself, it is a moment of intimacy that neither the TV nor the tablet can give”.

A few moments of nostalgia, but not of melancholy

The conversation continues with a question that brings back to Pope Francis today: is there a bit of nostalgia for youth in him? Sometimes, the Pope admits, remembering the good things. Like when at the age of 16, as was tradition in Argentina, he wore his first long trousers, as a man – and it was like an entry into society – and the emotion of his maternal grandmother Maria in seeing him like this. Grandmother Rosa, “was more reserved, spoke little but understood everything”. I miss moments spent with them and with grandparents, he says, but “melancholy doesn’t take me over” and adds: “Maybe because of my personal training, I won’t allow it. And perhaps a little because I inherited the character of my mother, who always looked ahead “. Among the people he misses most are his three brothers, whom he thinks about with serenity, imagining them “in peace”.

A day that begins at four in the morning

When asked about his current health, after the surgery at Gemelli, the Pope replies that he is so well that he has been able to make several trips “and I will make other trips, if the Lord wishes, in 2022”. And he describes his day whose rhythm has not changed: “I always get up at 4 in the morning and immediately start praying. And then on with the various commitments and appointments. I only allow myself a short siesta after lunch ”.

Our future will depend on solidarity at all levels

The interview ends with the Pope’s gaze on the future of humanity affected by the pandemic, conflicts and divisions. The future will depend, he says, “whether it is built or rebuilt together”, because we will only be saved if we live universal brotherhood. And he continues: “However, this means that the international community, the Church starting with the Pope, the institutions, those who have political and social responsibilities and also every single citizen, particularly in the richest countries, cannot and must not forget the regions and the people. weaker, more fragile and defenseless, victims of indifference and selfishness “. My prayer goes to this, Pope Francis affirms, “I pray to God that this Christmas will transmit more generosity and solidarity to the earth”, in fact. “I hope – he concludes – that Christmas warms the hearts of those who suffer, and opens and strengthens ours so that they burn with the desire to help those in need more”.