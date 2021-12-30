The Pope’s new prayer to St. Joseph for 2022: protect those who flee





The statue of Saint Joseph in the crib set up in the Paul VI Hall – Vatican news

At the end of the last audience of 2021, in the Paul VI Hall, Pope Francis gives the faithful from all over the world a new prayer to Saint Joseph, a just and courageous man, as described in the catechesis in which he recalled the flight of the Holy Family in Egypt to escape the persecution of Herod, to ask for his protection for the life of the migrants, the abandoned and the persecuted of our time.

Here is the text:

“Saint Joseph, you who have experienced the suffering of those who have to flee you who have been forced to flee to save the lives of those closest to you, protect all those who flee because of war, hatred, hunger. Support them in their difficulties, strengthen them in hope and make them meet acceptance and solidarity. Guide their steps and open the hearts of those who can help them. Amen.”

A short text in which the words of the Patris Corde, the letter with which the Pope opened, on 8 December 2020, the Year dedicated to Saint Joseph, which ended, again on 8 December last, during his visit to the Cenacolo Community.