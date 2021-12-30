The Pope’s prayer to Saint Joseph: protect those fleeing from war, hatred and hunger

At the end of the last general audience of 2021, Francis recites a new prayer to the husband of Mary, “persecuted and courageous migrant”, to whom he entrusts the abandoned and suffering of today

“Saint Joseph, you who have experienced the suffering of those who have to flee, you who have been forced to flee to save the lives of those closest to you, protect all those who flee because of war, hatred, hunger. Support them in their difficulties, strengthen them in hope and make them meet acceptance and solidarity. Guide their steps and open the hearts of those who can help them. Amen.”

Once again the Pope turns to Saint Joseph, a “persecuted and courageous migrant” and a symbol of that “heroism” that is expressed in everyday life, to ask for his protection for the lives of migrants who have ended up on the street or at sea, of the abandoned and of the persecuted of our time. In short, of all the people who are “victims of wars who want to flee their homeland and cannot”. In the last general audience of 2021, after one catechesis entirely centered on the “courage” of Saint Joseph in guiding his family’s flight to Egypt, Francis gives the faithful a new prayer to be recited in the year that is about to begin. A short text that recalls the words of the Patris Corde, the letter with which the Pope opened, on 8 December 2020, the Year dedicated to Saint Joseph, concluded, again on 8 December last, during the visit to the Cenacolo Community.

The Pope’s request for protection from the earthly father of Jesus – whose profound devotion he has never concealed since his youth – is symbolically intertwined with the gesture that Jorge Mario Bergoglio has used for decades, namely that of entrusting the saint with intentions. of prayer, requests for pardons and special intercessions, slipping cards under the statue of sleeping Joseph that has accompanied him since he was rector of the Collegio Maximo of San Miguel and which he now keeps in the study of Casa Santa Marta.

A collective prayer

With today’s prayer, Pope Francis asks that Mary’s husband not only remain a personal prayer, but that all the faithful turn to him in this 2022 and put in his hands the hopes and difficulties of “those who are victims of adverse circumstances “and therefore feel discouraged and abandoned.

Don’t forget who is away from home

Thus the prayer is expressed in precise intentions or actions to be performed in the greetings in various languages, which the Pope pronounces at the end of the Wednesday general audience. For example, the Pope asks the Arab-speaking faithful that: "Joseph's courage, entrusted to God's Providence, may be a source of inspiration and commitment for all of us in front of children, to teach them that only in this way is it possible to reject all evil and stem any escape without fear".











The Pontiff then exhorts the French not to “forget those who, like the Holy Family in Egypt, are far from home and their loved ones”. While from German pilgrims, he asks “prayers for migrants, for the persecuted and for all those who feel abandoned and discouraged. May the Lord give them hope and help us to be close to them ”.

The intercession of St. Joseph for the new year

In the same way, Pope Francis points out to the Spanish faithful the example of Saint Joseph so that, like him, they can “trust in divine Providence at all times” and have “the courage to welcome all our brothers and sisters with a Christian spirit of charity and solidarity. sisters who had to flee their land and leave their homes ”.

Hence the intention of prayer addressed to the Poles but valid for all the faithful of the world, in view of the new year:

“Through the intercession of Mary Most Holy Mother of God and of St. Joseph her spouse we pray that next year will be happy for us and for all men, that the pandemic will cease and we can enjoy peace in our hearts, in our families, in societies and in the world “.