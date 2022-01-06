The Pope’s sorrow for the death of Cardinal Álvarez Martinez

The 96-year-old Spanish cardinal, archbishop emeritus of Toledo, passed away this morning in a hospital in Madrid. He was the third-oldest member of the college of cardinals, where John Paul II had called him in 2001. Francis: a devoted pastor who served the Church faithfully

Alessandro De Carolis – Vatican City

In Toledo they still remember the figure of an active and sensitive pastor towards people and their needs, as when he promoted the birth of “Hogar 2000”, a center dedicated to the socio-sanitary and psychological assistance of HIV patients and people in exclusion. social, which today has 25 residents. Cardinal Francisco Álvarez Martínez, who died this morning just before 7 am in a Madrid hospital, was one of the Spanish bishops who accompanied the Church as the third millennium passed, in particular since ’95 when John Paul II entrusted him with the Spanish archdiocese and until 2002, when he retired for age reasons. In a telegram sent to the current archbishop of Toledo, Francisco Cerro Chavez, the Pope joins the pain of the ecclesial community and speaks of the deceased cardinal as a “devoted pastor who, for years and with fidelity, gave his life to the service of God and of the Church “.

The years of the episcopal ministry

Originally from Santa Eulalia de Ferroñes Llanera, in the archdiocese of Oviedo, where he was born on July 14, 1925, the future head of the Church of Toledo became a priest in 1950, he moved to Salamanca to study canon law, then obtained his doctorate at Pontifical University of Comillas. In the 1950s he was the private secretary of Monsignor Lauzurica y Torralba, who he exercised while his priestly ministry took him to the Corredoria district of Oviedo. He was appointed bishop of Tarazona at the age of 47 by Paul VI in 1973, two years later he was apostolic administrator of the diocese of Calahorra y La Calzada-Logroño of which he became bishop in ’76, while the following year he became titular of the diocese of Orihuela-Alicante .

Service to the Holy See

In the 1980s, Monsignor Álvarez Martínez’s offices multiplied also within the Holy See. In particular, from 1989 to 1994 he was a member of the Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life and again in 1994 on behalf of the Spanish Bishops’ Conference he participated in the Synod on “Consecrated Life and its mission in the Church and in the world “. In 1995 Pope Wojtyla sent him to the primatial see of Toledo and in the role of archbishop of that city he also assumed the function of apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Cuenca in 1996. On 21 February 2001 he was created and published a cardinal and participated in the Conclave which in 2005 elected Benedict XVI, becoming over the years the third most senior cardinal of the College.

Update: January 5, 2022 – 7.30 pm