The Pope’s visit to Lesbos, Greece

On Sunday, on the penultimate day of his journey between Cyprus and Greece, Pope Francis visited the refugee camp of Kara Tepe north of Mytilene, the capital of the Greek island of Lesbos. The camp is managed by the local administration in collaboration with UNHCR, the UN refugee agency, and hosts thousands of asylum seekers from Middle Eastern countries. It is the second time that the Pope has visited Lesbos and its refugee camps in the past five years. During the visit he said:

«The Mediterranean, which for millennia has united different peoples and distant lands, is becoming a cold cemetery without tombstones. This large basin of water, the cradle of many civilizations, now looks like a mirror of death. Let us not let the mare nostrum turn into a desolating mare mortuum, let this meeting place become the theater of confrontation! Let’s not allow this “sea of ​​memories” to turn into the “sea of ​​forgetfulness”. Please, let us stop this shipwreck of civilization ».

In September last year, the old refugee camp of the island in Moria, which at the time housed about 13 thousand people, more than four times the expected maximum capacity, was completely destroyed by a fire started by migrants protesting against the health conditions aggravated by the pandemic. The Moria field was then replaced by that of Kara Tepe, built with funding from the European Union and enlarged in recent months.