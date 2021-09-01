Starting from 7 September next, El Salvador should become the first nation in the world to consider Bitcoin as legal tender. The conjugation of the verb, however, must keep the spaces open for any change of direction because in these hours the situation begins to get tense in the streets of San Salvador: the protest of the citizens, in fact, allows all the disagreement of the population towards the the choice of the President, Nayib Bukele.

No to lavado de Dinero Corrupto

To the cry of “No to lavado de Dinero Corrupto”(“ No to money laundering ”), citizens have protested against what they see as a dangerous revolution, the risk of which is, moreover, completely passed on to citizens. El Salvador has long been chasing the Bitcoin world, driven by the presidency’s enthusiasm on the cryptocurrency issue, and this has transformed the country into a sort of international showcase to understand what could happen if the virtual currency were to take a decisive step to transform itself from an asset of investment in current currency.

Citizens are necessarily terrified: they will be forced to use the dedicated Chivo wallet, they will have to accept digital payments (in many cases for the first time) in cryptocurrencies and every foreign citizen who invests 3 Bitcoins in the country will be able to obtain citizenship. We are talking about a country squeezed between Guatemala and Honduras in which, according to The Guardian, 70% of citizens do not even have a bank account: this well explains what the dream of a nation based on Bitcoin means and what drift can determine such a disruptive and top-down approach.

In short, it is inevitable that the population takes to the streets. In recent days, the first demonstrators have been the veterans of the civil war of the 1980s: “No to Bitcoin“Stood out on their posters and worn uniforms, worn on the occasion not only to express strong disagreement with this maneuver, but also strong opposition to the Presidency. Bitcoin is seen as the “money of the rich” and the equivalent of $ 30 of stimulus (in Bitcoin) that will be granted to citizens is seen as the ultimate kiss of betrayal to the population.

Loading... Advertisements

The rejection of Moody’s

If according to the most optimists this protest is part of a clear process of acceptance, a sort of elaboration of the innovation in progress, according to most it is instead the extreme cry of alarm of a population that is in danger of being overwhelmed and of seeing plundered. its resources from a currency few believe in. From Moody’s came yet another downgrade of El Salvador’s rating (today at the “Caa1” level), while a paper by the Johns Hopkins Institute certifies (pdf) how the costs of managing money will increase, creating additional problems compared to those that the national economy already suffers.

It is one thing to invest in Bitcoin in a speculative form, working on the ups and downs of the cryptocurrency well aware of the high level of risks and opportunities that weigh on this type of asset; another is to transform risk into a standard condition, raising its status to current currency and imposing it on an entire nation. From 7 September, barring new decisions, El Salvador will depend on the ups and downs of Bitcoin and for the people of the “No al lavado de Dinero Corrupto” this is a big problem.