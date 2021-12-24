The Porsche 911 Sport Classic is getting closer and closer to its debut

There Porsche 911 Sport Classic is getting closer and closer to the big day of the company’s debut: the limited edition version that winks at the soul of those who have always loved the classic Cavallina, has been photographed in some spy photos that portray it in a (practically) definitive version.

Classic style

The camouflage is now residual, especially as it exclusively covers it Porsche emblem at the front. Always remaining in the front area, from the photos, you can see in full view, the bumper declined from the current Turbo model. A “bridge” between a classic style and the new stylistic dictates of Stuttgart House.

Changes also to the hood and its profiling, with a double hump that echoes that of the double bubble roof. In profile, however, the “vintage” and classic philosophy is more perceived: the central nut, for example, or the same spokes, five split, of the Fuchs-style rims, topped by large wheel arches.

Porsche 911 Sport Classic, Spy Photo of the rear with the duck tail Porsche 911 Sport Classic, the profile with 5-spoke wheels

Duck tail

It is clear, however, how the most evident detail is linked to the duck-tail spoiler, a Porsche classic, emblem – for many Zuffenhausen fans – of the iconicity of the House, starting with the infamous 911 Carrera RS 2.7

Speaking more exquisitely of the technique, the engine that will mount this Sport Classic is not yet known. According to some rumors, this version should share the unit mounted on the 911 GTS, therefore a 3-liter twin-turbo six-cylinder capable of delivering 470 hp and 569 Nm of torque; in support, the Sport Classic should be equipped with a six-speed manual gearbox, but also – optional – a automatic PDK.

Debut in February

Already in the previous spy photos, the 911 Sport Classic had shown itself in a “semi-definitive” guise during tests on the Nurburgring circuit. It is therefore logical to assume that the day of its debut is now getting closer and closer: the Sport Classic should in fact debut in February 2022, in a very limited number, probably in 250 units.