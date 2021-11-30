The Porsche 911 Turbo of “Bad Boys” is up for auction.

The Porsche 911 Turbo, the four-wheeled star of the movie “Bad Boys” (1995), will be auctioned by Kissimmee of Mecum Auctions, in an event scheduled from 6 to 15 January 2022. This special car was directed in the 90s action movie by actor Will Smith, as evidenced by a certificate of authenticity signed by Porsche and Columbia Pictures. For this pop culture piece the estimated valuation reaches stellar numbers.

Eventful life

The 911 that will soon go on sale has had a busy life: the director of the film, Michael Bay, bought it at the end of the shoot to sell it to film producer Pat Sandstone who, in turn, then gave it to the collector. Matthew Drendel, but, having traveled just over 55,000 kilometers, it is still in excellent condition.

The sports car, with aggressive black livery, is powered by a 3.6-liter 6-cylinder boxer, capable of delivering 360 horsepower and a maximum torque of 520 newton meters, is equipped with Speedline alloy wheels, air conditioning system, leather interior, and a stereo system with cassette player, in perfect nineties style.

Rare treasure

Putting a car that appeared in a film in the garage is the dream of many enthusiasts. In addition, the Porsche 911 Turbo arouses some interest especially among US collectors because it was produced for the North American market in a limited edition of 350 units: it is therefore, in itself, a particularly rare specimen.

To secure this treasure, however, you will need a check with several zeros: according to rumors, in fact, its price could be around 400 thousand euros.