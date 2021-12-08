The Porsche Taycan for camping: comes a kit with roof tent
The DB company has created a package of accessories dedicated to the Cross Turismo, including a body-colored awning to be mounted on the roof of the car. The price? For few
Numerous car models are starting to be set up for spartan camping, using a tent. It is the right time, obviously. But seeing a Porsche Taycan with a host of camper-style elements is news. The idea came to Db, a Scandinavian travel goods company, which created an original package called the Discoverberry Bundle, currently only available in the United States and for the Cross Turismo version. In the photos released by the manufacturer, you can see the car equipped with a 2,385-liter roof tent (which can be accessed via a small staircase) that can accommodate two people. However, when the tent is no longer used it can be conveniently folded and stored. The coloring of the fabric that matches the bodywork of the vehicle is the extra touch of class.
HIGH PRICE
–
DB launched the project with a provocative spirit and an important price. The complete kit, at the gearbox, in fact requires about 245,200 euros. True, the price includes the car, which alone is worth almost 200 thousand euros, and which for the occasion earns a set of additional headlights similar to those of the rally cars of the 70s. But 45 thousand euros and passes through a two-seater awning Strøm 2385L are not few, even if they are accompanied by the Strøm 60L Roller Bag Raspberry Edition, the Strøm 30L Backpack Raspberry Edition and a camping kit. In the absence of a Porsche camper, you can start with the (luxury) roof tent.
December 8 – 10:40 am
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED