The Porsche Taycan for camping: comes a kit with roof tent

Numerous car models are starting to be set up for spartan camping, using a tent. It is the right time, obviously. But seeing a Porsche Taycan with a host of camper-style elements is news. The idea came to Db, a Scandinavian travel goods company, which created an original package called the Discoverberry Bundle, currently only available in the United States and for the Cross Turismo version. In the photos released by the manufacturer, you can see the car equipped with a 2,385-liter roof tent (which can be accessed via a small staircase) that can accommodate two people. However, when the tent is no longer used it can be conveniently folded and stored. The coloring of the fabric that matches the bodywork of the vehicle is the extra touch of class.