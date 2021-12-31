The Porsche that wanted to be a Ferrari Testarossa: the mysteries of 80s tuning

Tuning is a growing phenomenon today, but it has already done incredible things in the past. Here is the Porsche Testarossa.

The tuning it is a growing phenomenon today, on the rise not only among young people but also for many others motorists and motorcyclists. It has its roots in time immemorial, and give it 80s to date there has been a continuous explosion.

Just in that decade passed to the history as mythical, here comes the story of the mythical today Porsche Testarossa. Basically, the Swiss company Rinspeed specializing in the recovery of old cars, had the strange but beautiful idea to combine Porsche with Ferrari.

The base he took from which to start was the 930, which was modified and tuned to arrive at the Rinspeed Porsche R69 Turbor. Precisely, as already mentioned, it is a Porsche 930 diversified to the point of giving it the appearance of the legendary Testarossa, the supercar most popular of the moment.

Features Rinspeed Porsche R69 Turbo

What came out of the tuning done to the 930 it is not a disgrace, but something truly unique and special. There Rinspeed Porsche R69 Turbo, in fact, it is characterized externally to have a bodykit in carbon fiber, with the front decidedly modified.

II sides of the car as well were put under tuning, to make them look more like the Ferrari Testarossa. In fact, here are the air intakes and a large mesh grille. Instead, the headlights are taken directly from the Porsche 994, as well as the rear lights.

Finally, moving on to motor of the Rinspeed Porsche R69 Turbo, here it is that of the 930 Turbo. In practice, it is the 6 cylinders of 3.3 liters turbocharged by the German company, which the Swiss company brought into the car with two versions, one from 374 CV and the high da 395 CV.