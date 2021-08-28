The port of Vibo Marina attracts VIPs: from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to the magnate Melnichenko

The yacht with the American actress and singer on board and probably Ben Afflek in August, now the Sailing Yacht A of the Russian billionaire.

The port of Vibo Marina is becoming a world-class attraction for pleasure craft. There are many VIPs who arrive at the Vibonese port, admiring the Costa degli Dei, whose presence is often not known thanks to the discretion of those who manage the piers. It was known only now, but the Invictus mega yacht that moored at the Marina Carmelo at the turn of August was that of Jennifer Lopez. Together with her the actor Ben Afflek, with which a passion broke out that should lead them to marriage, at least according to the gossip newspapers.

We understand, therefore, the discretion around the presence of the two in Vibo Marina.

Loading... Advertisements

The yacht with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on board

It has been at anchor since yesterday, instead, the largest sailing yacht in the world, the “Sailing Yacht A”, 143 meters long, whose value is around 430 million dollars, owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, an energy tycoon with interests in other fields as well. “TO“Is named after the initials of his name and that of his wife, theformer singer and model Aleksandra Nikolic but above all for a quirk: the name, in fact, was adopted by the billionaire also to make his yacht appear first in all the nautical registers.

The tender of Sailing Yacht A

The Russian tycoon, left his boat moored in the bay outside the portor, he went down to town by moving aboard a tender, with which he reached the Marina Carmelo with his entourage. In Vibo Marina he has made some shopping and tonight he will have dinner based on fish.