The portal opens to the limited edition of Byte, the new Coca-Cola that was born in the metaverse

After the launch of Coca-Cola Creationsthe Company’s new global marketing initiative, Coca-Cola Argentina presents Byte, the first sugar-free flavor born in the metaverse, which is part of a series of new limited edition variants that will be revealed throughout the year. Byte is the first product of this series to land in Latin America, and the second flavor globally after the launch of Starlight, in February 2022.

For this new creation, Coca-Cola formulated a new edition that reinvents the classic drink, powered by collaboration and cultural connections. Inspired by the boundless creativity of the global gaming community, Coca-Cola Byte brings the flavor of pixels to life in a beverage that transcends both the digital and physical worlds.

“On our way to accompany the needs of new generations and to continue innovating and growing in each of our products, Byte is presented as a sugar-free variant, which seeks to continue with the original flavor of Coca-Cola, but with a pinch of something unexpected: a flavor portal that introduces a simple pixel into reality,” says Denise Picot, Coca-Cola Marketing Director for Argentina and Uruguay. And she adds: “Coca-Cola Byte is the celebration of the brand together with the gamer community and an initiative that we hope will create more opportunities for connection, through shared digital experiences.”

Coca-Cola Byte breaks out with a campaign full of firsts, including Pixel Point, an island created in Fortnite, designed by Coca-Cola and lifestyle and gaming organization PWR. Upon entering the portal, players will discover Byte in the metaverse, and interact with their peers through four sensory-inspired multiplayer mini-games that immerse them in the spirit of this limited edition: The Castle, The Breakout, The Run, and The Tower. In addition, the campaign includes an augmented reality gaming experience, which can be accessed by scanning a can of Coca-Cola Byte through https://www.coca-cola.com/ar/en/creations/thehub.

Another novelty that accompanies this launch is that in Latin America the Company partnered with Women in Gamex, a community that seeks to encourage, promote, make visible and create awareness of the role of women in the video game industry in the region. . Thanks to this association, Women in Gamex will give 300 women the opportunity to participate in a Jam or informal session in which video game creators and fans can raise their voices, share their experiences and build networks of trust and support, while creating their own games.

Coca-Cola Byte is available in limited quantities, in kiosks, stores, self-service stores, supermarkets and service stations throughout the country. The purchase portal will be open for a short period of time and while supplies last. Then, the Last Chance stage will begin, in which it will be announced that there are a few days left to get the product.

For more information on Coca-Cola Creations, visit https://www.coca-cola.com/ar/es/creations/thehub.