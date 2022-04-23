Technology

The portal opens to the limited edition of Byte, the new Coca-Cola that was born in the metaverse

After the launch of Coca-Cola Creationsthe Company’s new global marketing initiative, Coca-Cola Argentina presents Byte, the first sugar-free flavor born in the metaverse, which is part of a series of new limited edition variants that will be revealed throughout the year. Byte is the first product of this series to land in Latin America, and the second flavor globally after the launch of Starlight, in February 2022.

For this new creation, Coca-Cola formulated a new edition that reinvents the classic drink, powered by collaboration and cultural connections. Inspired by the boundless creativity of the global gaming community, Coca-Cola Byte brings the flavor of pixels to life in a beverage that transcends both the digital and physical worlds.

