the portrait of a myth

Today marks the 30th anniversary of the death of a myth. On November 24, 1991 he left us Freddie Mercury , the great frontman of Queen , struck down by AIDS at the age of 45 in his London residence. As many now remember thanks to the film ‘ Bohemian Rhapsody ‘, his name was Farrokh Bulsara, he was born in Zanzibar and had Parsian and Indian ancestry. With his band, together with Brian May , John Deacon And Roger Taylor had found the synthesis of his personality as a rocker in love with opera but who, raised in the 60s and trained in the 70s, loved Jimi Hendrix, Elvis Presley, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Liza Minnelli, David Bowie, Marc’s glam rock Bolan and much more.

Freddie Mercury still revered today

A lover of hyperbole, with a provocative sense of humor, who continues to be revered by a transversal audience and who has left behind an impressive series of hits, from “We Are The Champions” to “Radio Ga Ga”, from “Love of My Life” to “Under Pressure”, from “Somebody To Love” to “Love of My Life”, “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”, “WeWill Rock You” to name but a few.

Freddie Mercury, the inimitable

He was a tormented and insecure man despite his immense ego: he also tried the solo path and failed sensationally, because away from Queen he could not find the magic. He led a reckless life full of excesses but without ever making his truth as a man public. After his death, John Deacon decided to leave the scene: it is Brian May and Roger Taylor who keep the company and the myth, with the tours, the musical (another resounding success), the production of the film. Freddie Mercury was simply inimitable.