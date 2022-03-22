The Portuguese DT is negotiating with Talleres

On February 24, the Portuguese coach Peter Caixinha He stopped being coach of Santos Laguna in his second stage in the whole of the Shire.

With Caixinha in command, the Warriors were eliminated from CONCACAF Champions League in the Round of 16 and only collected two points in six games in MX League.

Despite this, the Portuguese coach is negotiating with an Argentine team to be its new technical director.

Pedro Caixinha, with a very good track record in Mexican soccer, is in negotiations with Talleres de Córdoba.

– César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) March 22, 2022

“Pedro Caixinha, with a very good track record in Mexican soccer, is in negotiations with Talleres de Córdoba. If his arrival materializes, he will become the replacement for Ángel Guillermo Hoyos,” journalist César Luis Merlo assured.

If the negotiation takes place, The Forked He would have his first opportunity in Argentine soccer after directing in his native Portugal, Qatar, Scotland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico.

