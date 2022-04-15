The position of Club América on the future of Luis Fuentes

Although the semester America club It has been very bad, some players have stood out at an individual level, demonstrating their great quality and being the basis for the rebirth that the Eagles in the last matches of the hand of Fernando Ortiz. those of Coapa aim to reach Repechage in good condition and with a favorable background to beat any rival in the Reclassification and access the league again. One of the players who has shown the best performance is louis sources.

The Mexican defender from Quintana Roo has played the 61% of minutes possible with the shirt Cream blue in it Closure 2022, appearing on 9 occasions as a starter. His style and experience have favored him to remain among the most important in the last area, because although there have been failures, most are in the center, a defense that already seems to be strengthening his starters. Our collaborator, Jonatan Peña, shared on Twitter that louis sources is in talks to extend another year his employment relationship with America.

How much time does Luis Fuentes have left with America?

It will hardly extend even more than the year contemplated to louis sources, Well, at 35 years of age, it seems complicated that he can remain in force in an area that requires a lot of physical effort and agility that, naturally, age is taking away. Given the above, in those next twelve months that can continue Sourcesthe directive of Coapa you should seriously consider looking for your replacement.