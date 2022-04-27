The position of the Arbitration Commission on the controversial disallowed goal by Diego Valdés against Tigres

The weekend before, the America club faced tigers on the penultimate date of Shout X La Paz Closing 2022where the Eagles were able to overcome the foreign terrain to get the three points against the felines. There were two goals that gave the advantage to the bluecreambut before Henry Martin could sentence the match in the second half, Diego Valdes had the opportunity to score a double, but the central referee decided to annul the free kick goal given by the Chilean, since Nahuel Guzman He threw himself on the floor due to an alleged physical discomfort.

The previous situation caused a strong controversy, because although America ended up winning that match, at that time there was only one goal advantage for those from Coapa, who could still suffer the tie. The arbitration decision was analyzed by Arturo Brizio in his weekly review, where he commented that it was correct because the match cannot be resumed without the goalkeeper being in optimal condition, in addition to highlighting that the referee himself made the gesture of stopping the match before Valdes will finish off

Miguel Herrera’s complaints that did not appear with America

Before the duel with the Eaglesthe Louse blacksmith came out with a laptop to claim for arbitration after losing against Club Necaxa, something that was heavily criticized for Miguel’s background in blaming everyone before accepting that they overcame him. On this occasion, the Technical Director of the tigers had no way to evade what the box did correctly Fernando Ortizso he focused on talking about the annoyance of Florian Thauvin.