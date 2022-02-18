The position of the Club América board on the continuity of Santiago Solari

This Wednesday the America club played their pending match against the team of Mazatlan, this duel was corresponding to Date 2 of the Closure 2022 and for maintenance issues Kraken Stadium had not been played. However, the result was not as expected, as the gunboats defeated the Eagles with a score of 2-1 in a game full of controversy in the final minutes.

With this, the squad Pacific’s pearl He grew bigger and even made fun of America on social networks, something that annoyed the azulcremas fans, who demonstrated on the platforms to make the hasthag trend again #OutSolari . The majority are no longer happy with the coach’s work, who could do little in the face of the mistakes made by some players on the pitch.

However, despite the multiple comments that have requested the departure of the Argentine strategist and according to information from the reporter Victor Diazthe azulcrema team would not have the intention of firing Solari, much less start looking for a replacement as mentioned previously, the idea of ​​​​the board would merely be to give continuity to the project.

What does the Solari board expect?

The same source reveals that they are fully confident that the helmsman has the ability to reverse what happened in this tournament, since with the new modality in the MX League You can start very badly in terms of the general table, but there is the possibility of entering the Repechage or even recovering the first positions in a couple of duels, since the results are very volatile.