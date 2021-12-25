“The positive antigen test is enough to confirm COVID (and put yourself in isolation).” Ordinance clears the molecular confirmation, it is controversy

Umbrian and national health care (given that the indications come from Rome and were then received by Umbria ed) surrenders to the covid emergency … without even the honor of arms. They say: “Fate vobis”. This is the opinion expressed by a very active private operator in the health sector after the study of the latest technical ordinances on the containment of positive cases. In a nutshell? “The Prevention Department declares its bankruptcy. In two years they have not been able to arrange adequate measures. They just clung to the hope that the pandemic would deflate. But this is not the case “.

THEOur interlocutor cites the order of 23/12/2021, as soon as received, concerning: ADDRESSES FOR COVID SURVEILLANCE AND DIAGNOSTICS IN THE CURRENT EPIDEMIC PHASE.

What is it about?

“Previously, upon the outcome of a positive antigenic swab, there were two choices. Either the molecular for further investigation was done immediately (for a fee), or the customer was invited to contact the public health service that would have buffered him free of charge “.

THEnvece, now?

“We are told that the citizen who is positive with the antigenic must be considered as such without further investigations”.

And he cites the relative point: “ We have: to consider, from the day 27.12.2021, the positive antigen test sufficient to define the confirmed case COVID 19 (Circular of the Ministry of Health 8.1.2021) and to place the subject in default isolation, without carrying out the confirmation with molecular test, which therefore must no longer be requested for confirmation “(download the files here: Surveillance and strategies note 23.12.2021-2 – Consent _Privacy-2

In short, they do not do the tampon? “To read the ordinance, it really seems not. They download the fulfillment “. [citano “la diffusione anche nel territorio umbro della variante Omicron, caratterizzata da una elevata contagiosità; l’ingente numero di casi positivi, con sofferenza della filiera contact tracing, prelievo e tampone e il conseguente allungamento dei tempi per la conferma del test antigenico con test molecolare; l’alta quota di test molecolari per la sospensione dell’isolamento contumaciale che risultano ancora positivi a 10 giorni e che determinano la necessità di ripetere il test, con ulteriore sovraccarico della filiera” N.D.R.]

With what consequences?

“That the citizen is obliged to put himself in fiduciary self-isolation (for at least 14 days and afterwards he will be able to swab to verify recovery, in case of new positivity another 7 days of isolation and new verification ed)”

Otherwise?

“Otherwise, you risk the penalty”.

Why doesn’t it work like this?

“It doesn’t work because we have to assume at least three things that link together. That the ordinance is adequately and immediately publicized by the mass media. Let the citizen read or listen. Finally, that he understands the message correctly ”.

In short, boundary conditions?

“Exactly. They wrote and sent the order to say ‘I did it. Now it’s your business. ‘ It doesn’t seem like the right method to take responsibility “