The positive side / Video, on Rai 2 the film with Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper

Bright sidegoes on the air today, April 29, in the late evening, from 23:55, on the TV channel Rai 2. It is a romantic comedy film at times dramatic, which debuted in 2012. The film was directed by director David O. Russell, director who also wrote the screenplay for this film. The cast contains many famous Hollywood faces starting with the two protagonists they are Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence. The other supporting actors in the cast are Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver, Chris Tucker, John Ortiz and Julia Stiles.

The music for this film was created by Danny Elfman while the costumes were created by Mark Bridges. The film is certainly suitable for an audience that loves sentimental cinema, but not only, since there are many references that allow you to broaden the audience and attention. To watch from the first to the last minute.

On the plus side, the plot of the film

Let’s take a look at the plot de Bright side. Pat Solitano is a man who has lost everything. This man suddenly finds himself unemployed, homeless and above all without a wife. He is forced to spend 8 months in a psychiatric institution where he is diagnosed with bipolar disorder. In addition, to start living again he has to move back to his parents, even though he is now an adult man. In any case, he has decided that he wants to return to live and thanks to his willpower he wants to be able to win back the wife who left him and betrayed him after saying she no longer loves him. For this reason, Pat will try to put her life back on track. During this strange rehabilitation journey he will meet Tiffany.

Tiffany is a promiscuous girl who has decided to pursue a life of sex and excess after losing her husband. However, she forms a strong bond with Pat, since the man didn’t decide to have sex with her from the first moment, proving that he just wanted to be friends. However, Tiffany decides to make a pact with the man: the help must be mutual. Pat will have to teach Tiffany to dance and together try to win a dance competition. Therefore, between the two protagonists, a very intense relationship will be established that gradually tightens more and more. In the background then, there are the adventures of all Pat’s friends who in one way or another will prove to have their obsessions and to be attached to rituals or superstitions that would lead anyone to doubt their mental health.

