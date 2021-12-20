the positives for each region and where the contagion grows more











Close to the holidays, increase the cases of coronavirus in Italy. Despite the growth substantial, the number of new positives it is only minimally affected by the spread of the variant Omicron, the most contagious strain of Covid, recently discovered in South Africa, fueling fears of governments and markets.

It means that the curve, despite already in worsening, could be destined for a further one soaring due to the combined effects of the reopening of schools, holidays and an increase in the share attributable to Omicron on the total contagions.

As we approach, amidst the uncertainties of the week of Christmas, here is a photograph of the last ones seven days: specifically, here it is how much cases in Italy have increased in the last week e where is it to a greater extent.

How much the contagion curve increases, the absolute numbers of the pandemic in the country

THE numbers, in value absolute, at the country level, for the week between 13 December and 19 December 2021, compared with the figures for the week between 6 December and 12 December 2021.

number of cases: 163,648 of the last week vs 116,499 of the previous week.

of the last week vs 116,499 of the previous week. number of swabs performed: 4.38 millioni vs 3.66 million.

How the pandemic is going in Italy, the growth of positives photographed by the percentages

The number of tests positive in Italy increased by 40.4%. This is a worse figure than that resulting from a comparison between the previous week and the one before (+ 27%).



How Covid moves, the national data divided by regions: in which regions cases increase the most

A list of the regions. The first value is relative to the given of the week between 6 and 12 December 2021, the second refers to the week just ended, the comparison in absolute and percentage terms follows.

Umbria passes from 1,046 to 1,978 cases (+932, + 89.1%)

436 vs 796 (+360, + 82.5%) Lombardy 19,423 vs 32,344 (+12,921, + 66.5%)

3,501 vs 5,701 (+2,200, + 62.8%) Sardinia 1,017 vs 1,625 (+608, + 59.7%)

75 vs 115 (+40, + 53.3%) Piedmont 9,115 vs 13,543 (+4,428, + 48.5%)

5,117 vs 7,502 (+2,385, 46.6%) Sicily 5,945 vs 8,671 (+2,726, + 45.8%)

2,532 vs 3,659 (+1,127, + 44.5%) Campania 8,409 vs 11,790 (+3,381, + 40.2%)

3,010 vs 4,206 (+1,196, + 39.7%) Abruzzo 1,729 vs 2,413 (+684, 39.5%)

2,544 vs 3,530 (+986, + 38.7%) Emilia Romagna 11,160 vs 15,106 (+3,946, + 35.3%)

10,991 vs 14,864 (+3,873, + 35.2%) Province of Trento 1,390 vs 1,711 (+321, + 23%)

21,439 vs 26,279 (+4,840, + 22.5%) Valle d’Aosta 385 vs 438 (+53, + 13.7%)

As can be seen from the numbers just reported, the regions in which the cases of Covid increase from more are the’Umbria and the Basilicata and, in third place, the Lombardy.



