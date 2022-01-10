Sports

The positivity at Covid is OFFICIAL, he will watch Inter-Juventus from home

The official report on the state of health of one of the supporters of Juventus’ rebirth in recent years arrived a few hours ago

The big match of Italian Super Cup to be held tomorrow evening in the setting of the ‘San Siro’ between Inter, last winner of the Scudetto, e Juventus, holder of the Italian Cup, will not see the presence in the stands of the Juventus president Andrea Lambs.

Andrea Agnelli © Getty Images

A few hours ago, in fact, the official statement on positivity arrived at Coronavirus, although he had already completed the vaccination course. He is currently in solitary confinement at his residence and has no symptoms. The luck is that, having also been absent on Sunday afternoon at the Olimpico in Rome, he had no contact with his team. For the record, also vice president Pavel Nedved tested positive at the last swab performed.


