The positivity rate for COVID-19 stands at 21.1%

The positivity rate for COVID-19 in Puerto Rico it was located today, Sunday, at 21.1%, according to the data portal of the Health Department.

The figure remains above the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), while experts on the island recommend 3%.

this morning cheers reported through a tweet six additional deaths from the virus. However, the agency’s Data BioPortal shows that there were three new deaths.

According to data updated at noon, the death toll is 4,210. press spokeswoman Lisdian Acevedo has not responded to requests for clarification.

The three deceased reported at noon were 73, 75 and 91 years old. One of the deaths occurred in 2021, while the others were recorded on April 25 and 27.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 2, out of a population of 514,748. In the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 0, out of a population of 1,218,995; and in terms of those vaccinated with booster doses, it is 0, also, for a population of 1,459,951.

On the other hand, the unit reported that 232 people are hospitalized for this disease, which represents two fewer patients in the past 24 hours.

Among those hospitalized there are 181 adults and 51 pediatric patients. There are 18 adults and one pediatric case in intensive care. In addition, nine adults are connected to a ventilator.

Meanwhile, the average number of confirmed cases -in a period of seven days- is 988, and the number of probable cases amounts to 2,373.

The percentage of the population aged 5 years or older vaccinated with at least one dose has remained unchanged for weeks: 95.9%. Over 2.6 million people have completed the series of doses. In addition, only 60.3% of the eligible population over 12 years of age have the booster dose, which represents 1,459,951 people.