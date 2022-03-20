The positivity rate for COVID-19 stands at 4.96%

The positivity rate of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico it was placed this Sunday at 4.96%, reported the Health Department in the midday update, down slightly from the preliminary rate of 5.14% reported earlier.

Yesterday, Saturday, the registered positivity rate amounted to 4.76%.

According to the agency’s data portal, this line did not reach the 5% recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) since last February 27. During the wave caused by the omicron variant, it reached 39.51%.

On the other hand, Health reported through a tweet that no new deaths from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus were recorded, thus keeping the total number of deaths in the pandemic at 4,154.

So far in March, 23 deaths from this disease have been recorded on the island. January is the deadliest month in the two years of the pandemic, with 607 victims.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

47 deaths of people not vaccinated out of a population of 544,024 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

out of a population of 544,024 (this population number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 26 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,269,141 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

(partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,269,141 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 12 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,380,529 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalized for the virus stood at 35, divided into 27 adults and eight pediatric patients. The new number represents an increase of two hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.

Seven adults are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), of which five are connected to a ventilator. There are no pediatric patients in intensive care.

The average number of confirmed cases – in a seven-day period – amounts to 63, while the average number of probable cases is 103.

Regarding vaccination, the Health portal reflects that 2,938,016 eligible people from 5 years old (95.5%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,649,670 (86.1%) have completed the dose series.

In addition, 164,473 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine. In addition, 1,380,529 people aged 12 or over have the booster dose, out of a population of 2,355,411 eligible to receive it (58.6%).

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the safest and most reliable way to generate protection,” Health highlighted.

The reinforcement of Pfizer it is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with modern they must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson they can receive the booster two months after the single dose.