The positivity rate for COVID-19 stands at 5.79%

The positivity rate for COVID-19 in Puerto Rico it was located this Sunday at 5.79%, according to data updated at noon by the Health Department.

Until yesterday, Saturday, it amounted to 5.85%. The preliminary figure shared this morning was 6.02%. According to the agency’s data portal, the positivity rate has not reached 6% since last February 22.

In recent days, scientists and health professionals have urged to reinforce preventive measures, such as the use of masks and vaccination, to avoid another rebound. This situation coincides with the relaxation of most of the measures that the government had imposed to control the virus on the island, which came into effect on March 10.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the positivity rate not be greater than 5%, while experts on the island recommend 3%.

On the other hand, the total number of hospitalized for the virus is 38, which means 10 fewer patients in the past 24 hours.

The figure is divided into 29 adults and nine pediatric patients. In addition, four adults are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and connected to a ventilator.

Through a tweet, Health explained that no new deaths from the disease were recorded. Thus, the number of deaths in two years of the pandemic remains at 4,159.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

31 deaths of people not vaccinated out of a population of 536,790 (this number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

deaths of people out of a population of 536,790 (this number is constantly changing as people get vaccinated). 18 deaths of people vaccinated (without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,252,856 (this number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

deaths of people (without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,252,856 (this number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster). 9 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,404,048 (this figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving said dose).

So far this year there have been 838 deaths from this disease, most of them in the group of 80 years or older (393).

Meanwhile, the average number of confirmed cases -in a period of seven days- amounts to 85, while the average number of probable cases is 140.

Regarding vaccination, 2,943,373 eligible persons aged 5 years and older (95.7%) have received at least one dose of the authorized vaccines. Of these, 2,656,904 (86.4%) have completed the series of doses.

In addition, 167,079 children between the ages of 5 and 11 have received a dose of the vaccine Pfizer. In addition, 1,404,048 people aged 12 years or older have the booster dose, out of a population of 2,365,224 eligible to receive it (59.4%).

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 remains the safest way to reduce the risk of getting seriously ill,” Health said.

The Pfizer booster is available to people 12 years of age and older, five months after completing the two-dose series. Those inoculated with Moderna must be 18 years of age or older and wait five months after the second dose. Those vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson can receive the booster two months after the single dose.